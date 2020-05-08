 Friday, May 8, 2020 56.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

8 Patients Have Now Died Of Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens

Eight patients at Life Care Center of Athens have now died from the coronavirus. Three others are hospitalized.

Officials said 71 residents and 46 associates have tested positive for coronavirus. 

Jeffery Ricks, director, said, "Our residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are checked multiple times per day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, we retest them. ?

"Here are our current resident totals:

- 71 residents have tested positive for COVID-19

- 27 residents tested negative for COVID-19

- Of the three residents who are hospitalized; we remain in consistent communication with our medical director and local hospitals to ensure our residents are transferred if more acute care is needed. We are also checking in with their families frequently and providing as much support possible.

"Our other residents are receiving care in our COVID-19 isolation area from a dedicated staff."

He said testing has been made available to all associates. Here are the current results:

- 46 associates tested positive for COVID-19

- 13 associates have recovered and met CDC guidelines for returning to work.

- 80 associates tested negative for COVID-19

- Three tests are pending If an associate tests positive, he or she is not allowed to return to work until guidelines from the CDC for returning to work are met. As many of our staff members have, unfortunately, tested positive, we have relied upon the Life Care network to provide additional staff. There are many facilities close enough, and we are thankful to have sister facilities who are willing to send staff and help us. Any associate from another Life Care facility who works in our Athens facility will not return to their facility until they meet CDC guidelines to safely return to that location.

"Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks.

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19." 


Defective Taillight Helps Dalton Police Nab Pair Charged In String Of Commercial Burglaries

Berke Says 3rd Party Vendor Vetted New City Treasurer; Says New Round Of Closures If There Were To Be A Spike In Virus Cases Would Be Devastating To Businesses

Ohio Youth Stopped Near Shallowford Road In Stolen Vehicle With 15-Year-Old Runaway


Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff deputies on Friday morning made a stop on a stolen vehicle on I-75 and found a 19-year-old driver with a 15-year-old runaway. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Derby Reprise

The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for ‘The First Saturday in May,’ will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World. I will miss it tomorrow because in 25 years of spending a week ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)


