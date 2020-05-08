8 Patients Have Now Died Of Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens

Eight patients at Life Care Center of Athens have now died from the coronavirus. Three others are hospitalized.

Officials said 71 residents and 46 associates have tested positive for coronavirus.

Jeffery Ricks, director, said, "Our residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are checked multiple times per day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, we retest them. ?

"Here are our current resident totals:

- 71 residents have tested positive for COVID-19

- 27 residents tested negative for COVID-19

- Of the three residents who are hospitalized; we remain in consistent communication with our medical director and local hospitals to ensure our residents are transferred if more acute care is needed. We are also checking in with their families frequently and providing as much support possible.

"Our other residents are receiving care in our COVID-19 isolation area from a dedicated staff."

He said testing has been made available to all associates. Here are the current results:

- 46 associates tested positive for COVID-19

- 13 associates have recovered and met CDC guidelines for returning to work.

- 80 associates tested negative for COVID-19

- Three tests are pending If an associate tests positive, he or she is not allowed to return to work until guidelines from the CDC for returning to work are met. As many of our staff members have, unfortunately, tested positive, we have relied upon the Life Care network to provide additional staff. There are many facilities close enough, and we are thankful to have sister facilities who are willing to send staff and help us. Any associate from another Life Care facility who works in our Athens facility will not return to their facility until they meet CDC guidelines to safely return to that location.

"Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks.

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19."