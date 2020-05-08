Georgia Has 49 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Rise By 636; Atlanta Area Deaths Spiral

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,399 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 49 more since Thursday. Most are in the Atlanta area, where the virus continues to rage.

The confirmed cases are now at 32,178 - up from 31,542.

Hospitalizations are at 5,975 - up from 5,855.

Whitfield County now has 140 cases, and is still at six deaths.



Walker County is reporting 62 cases, and no deaths. Dade County is at 16 cases, and one death.

Catoosa County remains at 52 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County is at 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 361 cases, and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 155 cases, and one more death for a total of 12.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 121 cases, and now 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,315. There have been 144 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County - up seven since Thursday. Cobb County has 2,072 cases. Cobb is up to 113 deaths with six recorded since Thursday. There are now 2,445 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 69 deaths - eight since Thursday. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,323 cases and 87 deaths - up five.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,583 cases and still at 126 deaths.