Frank Johnson, 33, Shot And Killed In Harrison On Friday Night

Frank Johnson, 33, was shot and killed in Harrison on Friday night.

At approximately 7:09 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of p erson shot in the 4000 block of Teakwood Drive.

Upon arrival, poli ce located Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside a residence. Hamilton County EMS arrived and pronounced him deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.