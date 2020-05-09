Frank Johnson, 33, Shot And Killed In Harrison On Friday Night

Frank Johnson, 33, was shot and killed in Harrison on Friday night.
At approximately 7:09 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of person shot in the 4000 block of Teakwood Drive.
Upon arrival, police located Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside a residence. Hamilton County EMS arrived and pronounced him deceased.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.