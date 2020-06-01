Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing At Church Sites

The Hamilton County Health Department and the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga have partnered to launch a community testing model using churches as host COVID-19 testing sites.

Pastors throughout the city are working with this new initiative and are volunteering to have testing conducted on church properties in minority communities.

"The focus of this project is to increase the accessibility of COVID-19 testing to vulnerable African American residents," officials said. "There will also be Spanish interpreters on site."

The June church testing schedule follows below. The schedule for July and August will be forthcoming.



Free COVID-19 Church Testing Sites For June:



Saturday, June 6 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Sunday, June 7 (noon-3 p.m.)

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church

4801 Hwy. 58

Chattanooga, TN 37416

Saturday, June 13 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Sunday, June 14 (noon-3 p.m.)

Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist

1734 E. 3rd St.

Chattanooga, TN 37407



Saturday, June 20 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Sunday, June 21 (noon-3 p.m.)

Hawkinsville Baptist Church

7463 Pinewood Dr.

Chattanooga, TN 37421



Saturday, June 27 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Sunday, June 28 (noon-3 p.m.)

Greater Tucker Baptist Church

1115 N. Moore Rd.

Chattanooga, TN 37411



All sites are open to the public without an appointment. Call the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383 for questions.