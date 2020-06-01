 Monday, June 1, 2020 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing At Church Sites

Monday, June 1, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department and the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga have partnered to launch a community testing model using churches as host COVID-19 testing sites. 

Pastors throughout the city are working with this new initiative and are volunteering to have testing conducted on church properties in minority communities. 

"The focus of this project is to increase the accessibility of COVID-19 testing to vulnerable African American residents," officials said. "There will also be Spanish interpreters on site."

The June church testing schedule follows below. The schedule for July and August will be forthcoming. 

Free COVID-19 Church Testing Sites For June:

Saturday, June 6 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and  Sunday, June 7 (noon-3 p.m.)
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church
4801 Hwy. 58
Chattanooga, TN 37416

Saturday, June 13 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Sunday, June 14 (noon-3 p.m.)
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist
1734 E. 3rd St.
Chattanooga, TN 37407

Saturday, June 20 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Sunday, June 21 (noon-3 p.m.)
Hawkinsville Baptist Church
7463 Pinewood Dr.
Chattanooga, TN 37421

Saturday, June 27 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Sunday, June 28 (noon-3 p.m.)
Greater Tucker Baptist Church
1115 N. Moore Rd.
Chattanooga, TN 37411

All sites are open to the public without an appointment. Call the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383 for questions.


June 1, 2020

Kahlil Strickland, 23, Killed, Another Man Shot Sunday Night In East Chattanooga

Kahlil Strickland, 23, was shot and killed and another man, 24, was injured Sunday night on Sherman Street. At approximately 8:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 2000 Sherman Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 49 New Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Hold At 15; Tennessee Has 3 More Deaths; Testing Results Given

Hamilton County on Monday reported 49 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,132. Deaths remain at 15. Patients in Intensive Care have dropped from 17 to 14. The state reported three new deaths from the virus. There were 548 new cases. That brings the total to 23,554. Seventeen more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,767. Nashville has had ... (click for more)

It's Anarchy Now

During the Russian Revolution thousands upon thousands were slaughtered. Famine brought about starvation and even cannibalism in the new Soviet Union. Between the World Wars hundreds were murdered in Germany with no reaction by the government. Food shortages and mass unemployment led to daily civil unrest. Communist revolutionaries routinely battled private armies openly in the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This June

On this, the first day of a new month, I pause during my monthly trip to the garden as I mourn for my country. The protests that morphed into ugly, race-fueled riots are worse than the COVID virus that continues to plague our nation. By this I mean we were helpless to the virus – there was no way to stop it and therefore we must endure. Criminal rioting is altogether different. ... (click for more)

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: “Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)


