Georgia Has 47 More Coronavirus Deaths And 913 More Cases; Whitfield Has 25 And Walker 27 New Cases

356 Hospitalized Since Sunday

Monday, June 1, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,089 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  47 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 47,899, - up from 46,986 -  an increase of 913.

Hospitalizations are at 8,302 - up 356 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has 25 new cases for a total of 391, and still seven deaths. Officials said 28, including two more, have been hospitalized.

Walker County has 27 new chases for total of 168, and no deaths. Three have been hospitalized. Dade County has eight news cases for total of 36 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County is now reporting 140 cases, an increase of eight, and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 481 cases and 38 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 268 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 164 cases, an increase of two, and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,621 cases and 241 deaths - up 10. Cobb County has 3,052 cases and 183 deaths. There are now 3,795 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 121 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,870 cases and now 132 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,780 cases and is at 149 deaths.


Kahlil Strickland, 23, Killed, Another Man Shot Sunday Night In East Chattanooga

Hamilton County Has 49 New Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Hold At 15; Tennessee Has 3 More Deaths; Testing Results Given


Kahlil Strickland, 23, was shot and killed and another man, 24, was injured Sunday night on Sherman Street. At approximately 8:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 2000

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,089 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 47 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 47,899,

Hamilton County on Monday reported 49 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,132. Deaths remain at 15. Patients in Intensive Care have dropped from 17 to 14. The state reported



Kahlil Strickland, 23, was shot and killed and another man, 24, was injured Sunday night on Sherman Street. At approximately 8:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 2000 Sherman Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,089 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 47 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 47,899, - up from 46,986 - an increase of 913. Hospitalizations are at 8,302 - up 356 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 25 new cases for a total of 391, and still seven deaths. Officials said ... (click for more)

When Violence In America Was Affirmed And Praised: Understanding And Solving Racial Injustices

One man's violent anti-government protests is another man's just war. First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to "turn the other cheek" I believe there are other ways we must respond, even

Roy Exum: My Garden This June

On this, the first day of a new month, I pause during my monthly trip to the garden as I mourn for my country. The protests that morphed into ugly, race-fueled riots are worse than the COVID virus that continues to plague our nation. By this I mean we were helpless to the virus – there was no way to stop it and therefore we must endure. Criminal rioting is altogether different.

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: "Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of


