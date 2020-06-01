Georgia Has 47 More Coronavirus Deaths And 913 More Cases; Whitfield Has 25 And Walker 27 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,089 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 47 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 47,899, - up from 46,986 - an increase of 913.

Hospitalizations are at 8,302 - up 356 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has 25 new cases for a total of 391, and still seven deaths. Officials said 28, including two more, have been hospitalized.



Walker County has 27 new chases for total of 168, and no deaths. Three have been hospitalized. Dade County has eight news cases for total of 36 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County is now reporting 140 cases, an increase of eight, and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 481 cases and 38 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 268 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 164 cases, an increase of two, and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,621 cases and 241 deaths - up 10. Cobb County has 3,052 cases and 183 deaths. There are now 3,795 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 121 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,870 cases and now 132 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,780 cases and is at 149 deaths.