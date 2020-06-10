Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACK, TERRANCE MASHON

7500 NOAH REID, APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLARK, MICHAEL CHAD

3204 IDLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CURLIS, STEPHANIE NICOLE

177 PINE ST RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

POSSESSION OF METH

EVADING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

DAVIS, ROBERT JAMES

3424 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE

8205 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FEHRING, BRANDON MATTHEW

6501 AIRPORT BLVD MOBILE, 36606

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY

---

FEREBEE JR, THOMAS TYRONE

2727 FAIRWAY KNOLL CT DAXULA, 30019

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

---

GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO

704 FRAWLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HARDEMAN, ALEICA JOY

3015 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111068

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HARLOW, PATRICK KEITH

4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HATTEN, VINCENT EDWARD

723 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAWKINS, JAKIRYEON R

7805 JOLLEYWAY APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HILL, KATHERINE REE

6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HILT, MYRON DALE

3500 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

HOLLEY, BETHANY JOANNE

293 STLL MEADOW LANE FLINTSTONE, 37025

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

---

HOPE, MATTHEW BLAKE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUBBARD, DANIELLE TIEARRA

1405 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

JENKINS, JIMMY TERRELL

2240 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOHNSTON, CHRISTY DENISE

3849 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE( POSSESSION OF

---

LANIER, JERRY LEE

3936 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEYVA, SAMUEL

1685 HAMELET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MCNABB, LAUREN ASHLEY

153 HILLTOP DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

MIDDLEBROOKS, DERRICK L

855 KENNERLY CT OOLTEWAH, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

MOORE, CODY DANIEL

8135 GRAHAM RD Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

---

MOORE, SHELLY MARIE

2504 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

RINGLEY, CODY ALLEN

1651 JED LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER 2500

MISD.

EVADING ARREST---THOMAS, ELIA MICHAEL8442 SERENITY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TROUTWINE, DONALD WAYNE1410 N MACK SMITH RD RM 292 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY---TYRA, ERIC HAYES104 ISBIL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---WALL, LAUREN153 HILLTOP DR ROSSVILLE, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---WHITE, KYLA MICHELLE512 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL1408 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHARASSMENT---WILSON, SOMMER LEE11 N HOWELL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

