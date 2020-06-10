 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACK, TERRANCE MASHON
7500 NOAH REID, APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLARK, MICHAEL CHAD
3204 IDLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CURLIS, STEPHANIE NICOLE
177 PINE ST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
POSSESSION OF METH
EVADING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
DAVIS, ROBERT JAMES
3424 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE
8205 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FEHRING, BRANDON MATTHEW
6501 AIRPORT BLVD MOBILE, 36606
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY
---
FEREBEE JR, THOMAS TYRONE
2727 FAIRWAY KNOLL CT DAXULA, 30019
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
---
GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO
704 FRAWLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HARDEMAN, ALEICA JOY
3015 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111068
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HARLOW, PATRICK KEITH
4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HATTEN, VINCENT EDWARD
723 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAWKINS, JAKIRYEON R
7805 JOLLEYWAY APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HILL, KATHERINE REE
6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HILT, MYRON DALE
3500 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
HOLLEY, BETHANY JOANNE
293 STLL MEADOW LANE FLINTSTONE, 37025
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
HOPE, MATTHEW BLAKE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUBBARD, DANIELLE TIEARRA
1405 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
JENKINS, JIMMY TERRELL
2240 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSTON, CHRISTY DENISE
3849 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE( POSSESSION OF
---
LANIER, JERRY LEE
3936 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEYVA, SAMUEL
1685 HAMELET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCNABB, LAUREN ASHLEY
153 HILLTOP DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, DERRICK L
855 KENNERLY CT OOLTEWAH, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
MOORE, CODY DANIEL
8135 GRAHAM RD Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
MOORE, SHELLY MARIE
2504 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RINGLEY, CODY ALLEN
1651 JED LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 2500
MISD.

EVADING ARREST
---
THOMAS, ELIA MICHAEL
8442 SERENITY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TROUTWINE, DONALD WAYNE
1410 N MACK SMITH RD RM 292 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY
---
TYRA, ERIC HAYES
104 ISBIL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
WALL, LAUREN
153 HILLTOP DR ROSSVILLE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WHITE, KYLA MICHELLE
512 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL
1408 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
---
WILSON, SOMMER LEE
11 N HOWELL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BLACK, TERRANCE MASHON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, ROBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FEHRING, BRANDON MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY
FEREBEE JR, THOMAS TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOX, MICHAEL CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/10/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • ASSAULT
GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/07/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARDEMAN, ALEICA JOY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HATTEN, VINCENT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAWKINS, JAKIRYEON R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HILL, KATHERINE REE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILT, MYRON DALE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/20/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
HOLLEY, BETHANY JOANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
HOPE, MATTHEW BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUBBARD, DANIELLE TIEARRA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
JENKINS, JIMMY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSTON, CHRISTY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/31/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE( POSSESSION OF
LANIER, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEYVA, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY ( PAROLE VIOLATOR ) A88140
MCNABB, LAUREN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
MIDDLEBROOKS, DERRICK L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
MOORE, CODY DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
MOORE, SHELLY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/02/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RINGLEY, CODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/30/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 2500
  • MISD. EVADING ARREST
THOMAS, ELIA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TROUTWINE, DONALD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY
TYRA, ERIC HAYES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
WALL, LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)


