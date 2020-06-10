 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Nathaniel Parks Charged In Convenience Store Robbery

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Nathaniel Lewis Parks
Nathaniel Lewis Parks

Law enforcement responded to a robbery at the Lee Highway Murphy Express on the morning of May 18. The suspect was also believed to have attempted to have robbed the Circle K on Brainerd Rd at an earlier point. Police said they spoke to an assistant manager and a store clerk.

The two witnesses said they viewed an unidentified black male walk into the business around 10 minutes before, and did not notice him until he was behind the counter. The defendant, later identified as Nathaniel Lewis Parks, 57, put his hand in his pocket and said he had a gun. They said he then told the two to empty the cash register.

After obtaining the cash from both registers, the robber left the business in an older gray SUV and turned onto Lee Highway. The next day, the two workers identified him as Parks after looking through a photo lineup.

Law enforcement then responded to a suspicious persons call a few weeks after this on Sunday. Police say Parks approached a resident at Talladega Avenue and asked for police assistance, claiming someone was trying to kill him.

Police made contact with Parks, and police said he could not describe the people who were “after him.” After he told police the threatening people were in the bushes, a Hamilton County EMS medic performed a mental health evaluation on-scene and determined Parks to be lucid.

During this time, police discovered Parks had an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery from the Chattanooga Police Department and a theft of property warrant from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Parks was then transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident. 


Opinion

Chattanooga Needs Adequate, Efficient And Affordable Public Transportation

I've been listening to the City Council meeting, where I heard many speakers address the need for better public transportation in Chattanooga. Until fairly recently, I had few dealings with public transportation. When a friend found himself without a vehicle for an extended period of time, I became educated about just how difficult it can be to make use of CARTA to accomplish even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! On The Same Day?

I’ll be the first to admit there are more things happening in the crazy world than I can get my arms around. My latest anomaly comes from the heart of America’s tinderbox – Minneapolis – where the City Council just voted by majority to “dismantle” the police department while, just down the hall, Mayor Jacob Frey was putting the finishing touches on a $55 million emergency “disaster” ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


