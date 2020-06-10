 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 89 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 19; Nashville Has 6 Additional Deaths

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 1,645. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county.

 

However, the number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals remains at 18.

 

The state reported 14 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 435.


There were 631 new cases.

That brings the total to 27,575.

There were 26 more hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,974.

Nashville had six more deaths, bringing the toll to 79. They include an 82-year-old man, a 57-year-old man, a 91-year-old woman, and three women 75 years of age. All six people had underlying health conditions. There was an increase of 159 cases, bringing the total to 6,571.

 
Memphis has had three more deaths to bring its toll to 136. It has had 6,220 cases - up from 6,119.


June 10, 2020

State To Resume Issuing Masks After Determining They Are Safe

June 10, 2020

Hamilton County Has 89 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 19; Nashville Has 6 Additional Deaths

June 10, 2020

Walker County Has First Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 44 More Deaths From Virus


Governor Bill Lee said the state will resume distributing face masks that had been provided by the Renfro Corporation after checking out concerns that the masks were not safe. The governor ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 1,645. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,329 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 44 more since Tuesday. The confirmed cases are now at 53,980 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

State To Resume Issuing Masks After Determining They Are Safe

Governor Bill Lee said the state will resume distributing face masks that had been provided by the Renfro Corporation after checking out concerns that the masks were not safe. The governor said it was determined that there was no safety hazard for those using the masks. Stan Jewell, President/CEO of Renfro Corporation, said, “We have had full confidence in our product ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 89 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 19; Nashville Has 6 Additional Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 1,645. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county. However, the number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals remains at 18. The state reported 14 more deaths from the virus, bringing ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs Adequate, Efficient And Affordable Public Transportation

I've been listening to the City Council meeting, where I heard many speakers address the need for better public transportation in Chattanooga. Until fairly recently, I had few dealings with public transportation. When a friend found himself without a vehicle for an extended period of time, I became educated about just how difficult it can be to make use of CARTA to accomplish even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! On The Same Day?

I’ll be the first to admit there are more things happening in the crazy world than I can get my arms around. My latest anomaly comes from the heart of America’s tinderbox – Minneapolis – where the City Council just voted by majority to “dismantle” the police department while, just down the hall, Mayor Jacob Frey was putting the finishing touches on a $55 million emergency “disaster” ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors