Hamilton County Has 89 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 19; Nashville Has 6 Additional Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 1,645. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county.

However, the number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals remains at 18.

The state reported 14 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 435.





There were 631 new cases.

hey include an 82-year-old man, a 57-year-old man, a 91-year-old woman, and three women 75 years of age. All six people had underlying health conditions. There was an increase of 159 cases, bringing the total to 6,571.

That brings the total to 27,575.There were 26 more hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,974.Nashville had six more deaths, bringing the toll to 79. T



Memphis has had three more deaths to bring its toll to 136. It has had 6,220 cases - up from 6,119.



