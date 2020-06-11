June 12, 2020
The Eastgate vehicle emissions station will reopen on Tuesday, state officials said.
Other local vehicle emissions stations went back into business at the end of May. Those include Bonnyshire, Riverfront Parkway and Austin Road in Hixson.
The Eastgate station is at 720 Eastgate Loop.
It had been re-opened for a short time, then was shut back down for about two weeks.
Monty Bruell, who is running for mayor of Chattanooga, announced plans for "participatory budgeting."
He said, "Over the last ten days, we have all witnessed true democracy in action. What began as peaceful protests in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, has led to an Appeal for Human Rights—a list of seven demands called for by Chattanooga's community
Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to.
For many, and for
In a conversation with Jim Hammond on Thursday, Hamilton County's sheriff for the past 15 years, told me the rioting that has swept across America in the past two weeks is "absolutely unprecedented. It is the worst sampling of unchecked criminal behavior I have ever witnessed. I can't believe what my eyes tell me I am seeing. And as a lifelong devotee of history and human behavior,
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced a date change for its season opening football game at Western Kentucky today. The Mocs kick off the 2020 slate in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 3.
UTC was originally scheduled to face the Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 5, but WKU requested to move its home opener up two days for a Thursday night showdown. Game time
GoMocs.com continues its look into the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. Head coach Kyle Ruschell 's 2020 haul is an impressive bunch, that will definitely have an impact on the future of the program.
This week's featured newcomer is freshman Lincoln Heck. Heck joins the Mocs from West Wyoming, Penn. He is one of three