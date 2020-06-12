 Friday, June 12, 2020 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Governor Lee, Ahead Of Nashville Rally, Says Peaceful Protest Is Encouraged, But Violence And Camping On State Property "Will Not Be Tolerated"

Friday, June 12, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said Friday that peaceful protest is encouraged, but he said violence and camping on state property "will not be tolerated."

 

A rally "to reclaim" the Legislative Plaza at the State Capitol in Nashville was planned for Friday night.

 

Governor Lee said, "We encourage Tennesseans to exercise their First Amendment rights and have seen many examples of peaceful protests across our state in recent weeks.

As demonstrations continue, we will continue to protect Tennesseans' right to peaceful assembly, while also reassuring citizens that lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated. 

 

"Further, Tennessee law expressly prohibits camping on state property not expressly designated as a campground area, and that law will be enforced."

 

U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty said, "Tennessee is not Seattle. We respect the rule of law and any rioters, looters or domestic terrorists who vandalize or destroy Nashville should be arrested.

 

“I proudly support our law enforcement officers who are on the front lines protecting our communities from domestic terrorist groups like ANTIFA. The Democrats’ call to defund and dismantle the police has ushered in new lawlessness, and it must be stopped.”


Erlanger Revises Limited Visitation Policies

Erlanger Health System officials announced on Friday all Erlanger facilities have revised their visitation polices to not only provide more visitation opportunities for patients but to also continue to protect the health and safety of patients, staff and visitors. Each Erlanger department and hospital is unique in terms of those served and the severity of illness or injury. ... (click for more)

Man, 38, Shot Early Friday Morning On West 40th Street

A man, 38, was shot early Friday morning on West 40th Street. At approximately 1:21 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 402 W 40th Street. Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators ... (click for more)

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sheriff Candid On Riots

In a conversation with Jim Hammond on Thursday, Hamilton County’s sheriff for the past 15 years, told me the rioting that has swept across America in the past two weeks is “absolutely unprecedented. It is the worst sampling of unchecked criminal behavior I have ever witnessed. I can’t believe what my eyes tell me I am seeing. And as a lifelong devotee of history and human behavior, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Football Club Forms Alliance With North Georgia Soccer Academy

Chattanooga FC announced a new partnership with the North Georgia Soccer Academy that will enhance the level of play for both organizations. The agreement will allow the sharing of knowledge between coaches, staff and players, and will give NGSA players access to additional professional level coaching. Talented players will also have an opportunity to train with the professional ... (click for more)

UTC Announces Change In Date For Football Season Opener

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced a date change for its season opening football game at Western Kentucky today. The Mocs kick off the 2020 slate in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Sept. 3. UTC was originally scheduled to face the Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 5, but WKU requested to move its home opener up two days for a Thursday night showdown. Game time ... (click for more)


