Governor Lee, Ahead Of Nashville Rally, Says Peaceful Protest Is Encouraged, But Violence And Camping On State Property "Will Not Be Tolerated"

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said Friday that peaceful protest is encouraged, but he said violence and camping on state property "will not be tolerated."

A rally "to reclaim" the Legislative Plaza at the State Capitol in Nashville was planned for Friday night.

Governor Lee said, "We encourage Tennesseans to exercise their First Amendment rights and have seen many examples of peaceful protests across our state in recent weeks. As demonstrations continue, we will continue to protect Tennesseans' right to peaceful assembly, while also reassuring citizens that lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated.

"Further, Tennessee law expressly prohibits camping on state property not expressly designated as a campground area, and that law will be enforced."

U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty said, "Tennessee is not Seattle. We respect the rule of law and any rioters, looters or domestic terrorists who vandalize or destroy Nashville should be arrested.

“I proudly support our law enforcement officers who are on the front lines protecting our communities from domestic terrorist groups like ANTIFA. The Democrats’ call to defund and dismantle the police has ushered in new lawlessness, and it must be stopped.”