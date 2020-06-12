Erlanger Revises Limited Visitation Policies

Erlanger Health System officials announced on Friday all Erlanger facilities have revised their visitation polices to not only provide more visitation opportunities for patients but to also continue to protect the health and safety of patients, staff and visitors.

Each Erlanger department and hospital is unique in terms of those served and the severity of illness or injury. As the region’s only trauma center and children’s hospital, Erlanger staff remains extremely vigilant in protecting the health and safety of the region’s most vulnerable patients. It is important for patients and visitors to contact the facility, department or medical practice while making appointments or scheduling procedures for the most up to date information regarding visitation.

Screening, Masks and Visitation Badge

All visitors will be screened at the entrances and are required to wear either a homemade or surgical face mask during their visit. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask. However, a surgical mask will be provided if they do not have one. After screening, visitors will be directed to the Concierge Desk or Nurses Station to obtain a visitor badge, which must be visibly worn during visitation.

Visitors who are ill

Visitors will not be allowed if they have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath).

Minors

Children under age 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances.

Limited Visitation Requirements (for most Erlanger facilities)

· Inpatient Visitation - Patients may have one visitor during the scheduled visitation hours. A patient’s visitor can switch once with another visitor during the visitation period.

Limited Visitation Hours

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

· Obstetric patients may have two support people during the entire time at the hospital.

· Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain at the bedside for the duration of the visit.

· Minors under age 18 may have two visitors (parent or guardian).

· Erlanger Baroness Hospital Emergency Department patients who request a visitor will be approved on a case by case basis. Emergency Department patients at Erlanger East and Erlanger North are allowed one visitor, unless otherwise determined by emergency department manager.

· Patients, who have an appointment at an Erlanger hospital-based clinic, laboratory or radiology may have one person with them.

· Surgical Services/ Procedures:

Outpatient Surgery: One visitor allowed once patient arrives to their discharge room and is ready for discharge instructions.

Inpatients Surgery: After procedure is completed and patient arrives to assigned inpatient room, inpatient visitation hours will be followed. No visitors will be allowed preoperatively.

Cath Procedures: One visitor allowed once patient arrives to Short Stay area for recovery and discharge.

No visitors will be allowed for patients who have a pending or positive COVID-19 test.



Visitors must stay in the patient room. Inpatient hospital visitors can go to the cafeteria but must return to patient room after getting food.

Visitors may bring one bag with one set of clothing for discharge and toiletry items.

For more information regarding hospital visitation policies, please contact the facility below.

