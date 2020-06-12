 Friday, June 12, 2020 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Erlanger Revises Limited Visitation Policies

Friday, June 12, 2020

Erlanger Health System officials announced on Friday all Erlanger facilities have revised their visitation polices to not only provide more visitation opportunities for patients but to also continue to protect the health and safety of patients, staff and visitors. 

 

Each Erlanger department and hospital is unique in terms of those served and the severity of illness or injury.  As the region’s only trauma center and children’s hospital, Erlanger staff remains extremely vigilant in protecting the health and safety of the region’s most vulnerable patients.  It is important for patients and visitors to contact the facility, department  or medical practice while making appointments or scheduling procedures for the most up to date information regarding visitation. 

 

Screening, Masks and Visitation Badge

 

All visitors will be screened at the entrances and are required to wear either a homemade or surgical face mask during their visit.  Visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask.  However, a surgical mask will be provided if they do not have one.  After screening, visitors will be directed to the Concierge Desk or Nurses Station to obtain a visitor badge, which must be visibly worn during visitation.

 

Visitors who are ill

 

Visitors will not be allowed if they have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath).

 

Minors

 

Children under age 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances.

 

Limited Visitation Requirements (for most Erlanger facilities)

·        Inpatient Visitation - Patients may have one visitor during the scheduled visitation hours.  A patient’s visitor can switch once with another visitor during the visitation period. 

Limited Visitation Hours

11 a.m.

– 6 p.m.

 

·         Obstetric patients may have two support people during the entire time at the hospital. 

·         Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain at the bedside for the duration of the visit.

·         Minors under age 18 may have two visitors (parent or guardian).

·         Erlanger Baroness Hospital Emergency Department patients who request a visitor will be approved on a case by case basis.  Emergency Department patients at Erlanger East and Erlanger North are allowed one visitor, unless otherwise determined by emergency department manager.

·         Patients, who have an appointment at an Erlanger hospital-based clinic, laboratory or radiology may have one person with them.

·     Surgical Services/ Procedures:

Outpatient Surgery: One visitor allowed once patient arrives to their discharge room and is ready for discharge instructions.

Inpatients Surgery: After procedure is completed and patient arrives to assigned inpatient room, inpatient visitation hours will be followed.  No visitors will be allowed preoperatively.

Cath Procedures: One visitor allowed once patient arrives to Short Stay area for recovery and discharge. 

No visitors will be allowed for patients who have a pending or positive COVID-19 test.

 

Visitors must stay in the patient room.  Inpatient hospital visitors can go to the cafeteria but must return to patient room after getting food.

 

Visitors may bring one bag with one set of clothing for discharge and toiletry items.

 

For more information regarding hospital visitation policies, please contact the facility below.

 

Baroness Hospital
975 East Third Street
Chattanooga, TN 37403
423-778-7000

 

Children's Hospital at Erlanger
910 Blackford Street
Chattanooga, TN 37403
423-778-6011

 

Erlanger East Hospital
1751 Gunbarrel Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
423-680-8000

 

Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
3990 E. US Hwy. 64 Alt.
Murphy, NC 28906
828-837-8161

 

Erlanger North Hospital
632 Morrison Springs Rd.
Chattanooga, TN 37415
423-778-3300

 

Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital
71 Wheelertown Ave.
Pikeville, TN 37367-5246
423-447-2112


June 12, 2020

City Council Resolution Calls On Legislature To Expand Definition Of Those Protected By Discriminatory Practices Law

June 12, 2020

Dalton City Council Agenda Does Not Include Topic Of Confederate Statue Downtown

June 12, 2020

Matthew Hall Gets 10 Years For Drugs, Handgun Possession; Clark Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery


City Council Resolution Calls On Legislature To Expand Definition Of Those Protected By Discriminatory Practices Law

The City Council is set to consider a resolution that would ask the Legislature to expand the definition of those protected by the discriminatory practices law. The resolution ads categories of "ancestry, disability, gender identity, military status, and sexual orientation." It is sponsored by council members Carol Berz and Ken Smith. The resolution says: WHEREAS, Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dalton City Council Agenda Does Not Include Topic Of Confederate Statue Downtown

The Dalton Mayor and Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at Dalton’s City Hall on Monday at 6 pm. There is no action item on the agenda to address the debate that is taking place in the city about the future of the statue of Confederate General Johnston which currently stands downtown. Therefore, the council will not be taking any action regarding the statue ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sheriff Candid On Riots

In a conversation with Jim Hammond on Thursday, Hamilton County’s sheriff for the past 15 years, told me the rioting that has swept across America in the past two weeks is “absolutely unprecedented. It is the worst sampling of unchecked criminal behavior I have ever witnessed. I can’t believe what my eyes tell me I am seeing. And as a lifelong devotee of history and human behavior, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Forms Alliance With North Georgia Soccer Academy

Chattanooga FC announced a new partnership with the North Georgia Soccer Academy that will enhance the level of play for both organizations. The agreement will allow the sharing of knowledge between coaches, staff and players, and will give NGSA players access to additional professional level coaching. Talented players will also have an opportunity to train with the professional ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


