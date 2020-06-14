Dahl Announces 2022 Mayoral Bid, First Libertarian To Do So

Christopher Dahl, Libertarian, announced his bid for Chattanooga mayor in an announcement on Friday.

He said, “I am excited and dedicated to begin this new chapter of my life. As a citizen of this city I want to give power back to the citizens, not a failed government bureaucracy. I will minimize government involvement in your day to day life while working to repair critical infrastructure that the current administration has failed time and again to truly address. Our current government is bloated and corrupt and I will work to cut planned increases in spending for our failing government schools.“

Mr. Dahl said he is committed to not taking any donations over $25 because he believes that money and politics should not mix.