Dahl Announces 2022 Mayoral Bid, First Libertarian To Do So

Christopher Dahl, Libertarian, announced his bid for Chattanooga mayor in an announcement on Friday.

 

He said, “I am excited and dedicated to begin this new chapter of my life.

As a citizen of this city I want to give power back to the citizens, not a failed government bureaucracy. I will minimize government involvement in your day to day life while working to repair critical infrastructure that the current administration has failed time and again to truly address. Our current government is bloated and corrupt and I will work to cut planned increases in spending for our failing government schools.“

 

Mr. Dahl said he is committed to not taking any donations over $25 because he believes that money and politics should not mix.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073306 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS --- BILLUPS, FREDRICK D 5700 ROPER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For June 8-14

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 8-14: IRVIN DEZON MOTAINE B/M 25 *** OFFICER MILLER CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PRIVATE PROPERTY (F0 MCWHORTER AUSTIN TYLER W/M 27 *** OFFICER CAMPBELL PROBATION (F) HOLLAND JAMES DANIEL W/M 30 *** OFFICER HERPST DISORDERLY CONDUCT, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT (M) THORTON SAMANTHA JEAN W/F 33 *** OFFICER BURGESS PROBATION (F) ... (click for more)

Easy Peasy

Comply with police, address your grievances through legal channels later, you may be right. Do not initiate a fight at the scene. Ninety-nine percent of the time you will live to fight another day. Otherwise you brought the situation on yourself. Don't believe the news feed! If you fight at the scene you are wrong! And possibly in danger! Sam Lewallen, Jr (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Erlanger Safe?

With the cloud of “union oversight” now dark on Erlanger Hospital’s horizon and the turnover of nurses at the hospital peaking due to consistent managerial abuse, literally double caseloads, and declining benefits, there are many longtime hospital nurses who are past being fed up, and believe me on this, my emails have tripled from nurses begging for help. I have nothing to do with ... (click for more)

Cleveland's Jimmy Elliott Wins At Fort Payne

Jimmy Elliott of Cleveland, Tn., returned to form Friday night as the 2018 United Championship Racing Alliance - UCRA National Points Champion took the victory in the 1st BAMA RED LINE OIL DUALS of the weekend. It was held at Fort Payne, Ala. Elliott in his # J39 "Elliott's Used Tires, HRS Mechanical, Mighty Muffler & Brake Center, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Car Smart Auto ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


