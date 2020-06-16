Hamilton County Has 52 New Coronavirus Cases; Tennessee Had 10 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 52 new cases of coronavirus, the Health Department reported on Tuesday. The new total is 1,942.

The death toll remains at 22.

There are 44 patients in local hospitals with the virus or suspected of having it. The high was 53.

Fourteen are in the Intensive Care Unit. The high was 22.

Tennessee reported 10 new deaths to bring the total to 492.

There were 607 new cases of coronavirus.

The new total is 31,830.

Forty more were hospitalized for a total of 2,146.



Bledsoe County remains at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.





Bradley County is up to 302 cases. There have been two deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 239 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 49 cases. It has now recorded two deaths. Sequatchie County is up to 22 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 36 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 30 cases. Franklin County has 63 cases and two deaths.



McMinn County is at 169 cases and it has had a 15th death.



Monroe County is at 91 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 29 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,112 cases and now 48 deaths.



There are 723 cases in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths.