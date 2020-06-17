 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 46 New Cases

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Hamilton County has had two more coronavirus deaths, the Health Department reported on Wednesday. The new total is 24.

“It is with sadness that we have to report these deaths today and our hearts go out to the families who are suffering these losses,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We want to encourage our community to do everything we can to stop this virus and the resulting deaths it brings. Wearing a mask and social distancing must be a priority for all.”

 

The individuals were two Hispanic males, one is in the 51-60 age-band, and the other is 61-70. Both had underlying health conditions.

The county had 46 new cases of coronavirus, the Health Department reported on Tuesday. The new total is 1,988.

There are 46 patients in local hospitals with the virus or suspected of having it, including 27 from Hamilton County. The high was 53.

Fourteen remain in the Intensive Care Unit. The high was 22.

Nashville announced a total of 7,483 cases, an increase of 126 in the past 24 hours. There have been no new deaths.

Memphis reported 146 deaths and 7,244 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Knox remains at five deaths with 573 cases.

Tennessee reported four new deaths to bring the total to 497.

 

There were 313 new cases of coronavirus. The new total is 32,143.

 

Thirty four more were hospitalized for a total of 2,180.

 

Bledsoe County remains at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.


Bradley County is up to 303 cases. There have been two deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 243 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 49 cases. It has recorded two deaths. Sequatchie County is up to 23 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 37 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 29 cases. Franklin County has 64 cases and two deaths.

McMinn County is at 170 cases and it has had a 15th death.


Monroe County is at 93 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,119 cases and now 48 deaths.

There are 730 cases in Williamson County and it has 12 coronavirus deaths. 

 

 

 

 

 

 


June 17, 2020

11 More Patients At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

June 17, 2020

Red Bank Passes Budget With No Tax Hike; Residents Say Plasma Center Would Be A Step Toward "Turning Dayton Boulevard Into Rossville Boulevard"

June 17, 2020

Chickamauga Lock Chamber Replacement Contract Awarded To Shimmick Construction


Eleven more patients at NHC-Rossville have tested positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to 59. Six patients at the facility on McFarland Avenue have died from the coronavirus. Four ... (click for more)

The budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 was passed on a final vote at the Red Bank Commission meeting Monday night. With uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, City Manager Tim Thornbury ... (click for more)

A modification contract for the Chickamauga Lock chamber replacement was awarded to Shimmick Construction Co., Inc. out of Oakland Ca. for $78,801,484. The contracting activity is the U.S. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

11 More Patients At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

Eleven more patients at NHC-Rossville have tested positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to 59. Six patients at the facility on McFarland Avenue have died from the coronavirus. Four others have been sent to the hospital. Officials said 24 employees have tested positive. There are 48 residents still at the facility on McFarland Avenue being treated for coronavirus. ... (click for more)

Red Bank Passes Budget With No Tax Hike; Residents Say Plasma Center Would Be A Step Toward "Turning Dayton Boulevard Into Rossville Boulevard"

The budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 was passed on a final vote at the Red Bank Commission meeting Monday night. With uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, City Manager Tim Thornbury thanked the department heads for being flexible with their requests. The budget has total expenditures of $6,784,297. There will be no property tax increase, and the rate remains at $1.39 per ... (click for more)

Opinion

Office Of Community Resilience Is Basically Office Of Multicultural Affairs

I don't disagree with the concept of the mayor's new Office of Community Resilience. I didn't disagree with it when he created it seven years ago and called it the Office of Multicultural Affairs. Obviously, the office was a failure. What has it accomplished? I'm guessing millions of dollars of funding and nothing to show for it. Now, the mayor is going to duplicate the office ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Readers Are Right

Several weeks ago, I was alerted to a series of mounting problems at Erlanger Hospital since Will Jackson, who had been the medical director at the hospital, seemingly had orchestrated a take-over from then hospital president Kevin Spiegel. Jackson, who in my opinion should have been booted from the campus, instead was named as Spiegel’s replacement by the hospital’s Board of Trustees ... (click for more)

Sports

The Andy Riviera Story: For The Love Of The Game

A 1999 film For Love of the Game starring Kevin Costner in many ways might remind some of the struggles of Lee University right-handed pitcher Andy Riviera. He became tremendously interested in a baseball career during his junior year of high school at Westwood Christian in Miami, Florida. After five surgeries and four different colleges Riviera continues to push forward and is ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Releases 2020 Schedule; Home Opener Set Against Virginia Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program and head coach Travis Filar have finalized the upcoming 2020 fall schedule with first serve slated for August 28 at the Jacksonville State Invitational, just 72 days away. "Releasing our schedule is always exciting, but with everything that has happened over the last couple of months, releasing this fall's schedule is especially thrilling ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors