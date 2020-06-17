Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 46 New Cases

Hamilton County has had two more coronavirus deaths, the Health Department reported on Wednesday. The new total is 24.

“It is with sadness that we have to report these deaths today and our hearts go out to the families who are suffering these losses,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We want to encourage our community to do everything we can to stop this virus and the resulting deaths it brings. Wearing a mask and social distancing must be a priority for all.”

The individuals were two Hispanic males, one is in the 51-60 age-band, and the other is 61-70. Both had underlying health conditions.

The county had 46 new cases of coronavirus, the Health Department reported on Tuesday. The new total is 1,988.

There are 46 patients in local hospitals with the virus or suspected of having it, including 27 from Hamilton County. The high was 53.

Fourteen remain in the Intensive Care Unit. The high was 22.

Nashville announced a total of 7,483 cases, an increase of 126 in the past 24 hours. There have been no new deaths.

Memphis reported 146 deaths and 7,244 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Knox remains at five deaths with 573 cases.

Tennessee reported four new deaths to bring the total to 497.

There were 313 new cases of coronavirus. The new total is 32,143.

Thirty four more were hospitalized for a total of 2,180.



Bledsoe County remains at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.





Bradley County is up to 303 cases. There have been two deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 243 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 49 cases. It has recorded two deaths. Sequatchie County is up to 23 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 37 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 29 cases. Franklin County has 64 cases and two deaths.



McMinn County is at 170 cases and it has had a 15th death.



Monroe County is at 93 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,119 cases and now 48 deaths.



There are 730 cases in Williamson County and it has 12 coronavirus deaths.