Alexander Supports Police Reform Legislation In The Senate

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

United States Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday released the following statement after cosponsoring Senator Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) police reform legislation:

“I’m glad to cosponsor Senator Tim Scott’s legislation to help states reform our country’s police departments by holding police officers accountable, identifying and encouraging the adoption and use of best practices in community policing, and providing better training to police officers. Senator Scott is the right person to lead on this important issue due to his personal experiences and his ability to bring people together.”

Senator Alexander concluded, “Benjamin Hooks, the former NAACP president from Memphis, said that ‘America is a work in progress. We’ve come a long way, and we have a long way to go.’ That long way to go will not be as easy as passing laws – although this legislation will definitely help. It will also take changing behavior.”

Background on the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act:

Encourage police chiefs, states and local officials to make police reforms:

Creates a federal commission to write best practice guidelines as well as a separate, independent commission to study the criminal justice system.

Creates a commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys—which will issue a wide-ranging report on issues affecting black men and boys, including education, health care, financial status, and the criminal justice system as a whole.

Improve data collection and record keeping to make police officers more accountable:

Requires states to collect data on no-knock warrants—states that do not would be ineligible for federal law enforcement grants. Additionally, it requires local police departments to collect and report data on the use of force, increases penalties for false reporting by police officers.

Expands grant programs for police departments to purchase body-worn cameras and penalizes those departments that do not properly use those cameras.

Increases accountability by conditioning federal grants to data collection by states and local police departments on when their officers use force to detain a suspect.

Ensures the Federal Bureau of Investigation has access to records when someone dies or is seriously injured in police custody.

Better train police officers:

Establish programs to train police officers in alternatives to use of force, de-escalation, and when and how it’s appropriate for an officer to intervene in an apprehension.

 



June 17, 2020

11 More Patients At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

Eleven more patients at NHC-Rossville have tested positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to 59. Six patients at the facility on McFarland Avenue have died from the coronavirus. Four others have been sent to the hospital. Officials said 24 employees have tested positive. There are 48 residents still at the facility on McFarland Avenue being treated for coronavirus. ... (click for more)

Nakia Towns Is Finalist For Superintendent Post In Baton Rouge, La.

Nakia Towns, chief of staff for Hamilton County School Supt. Bryan Johnson, is one of two finalists for superintendent of the East Baton Rouge, La. School District. The school board there will make a decision on Thursday between Ms. Towns, 46, and Leslie Brown, 62. Ms. Brown is chief portfolio officer for the Broward County Schools in Florida. The two finalists were interviewed ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: This Racist, Islamophobic Narrative Is Fake News

Once again, Meghan Mangrum, education reporter, TFP, has shown that she does not report the news, she makes the news. My comments at Monday’s School Board Agenda meeting did not make one reference to anyone’s race or religion. Meghan made those accusations herself to create a narrative so she would have a story. To this day, I do not know what country Mr. Issa is from nor, do ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Readers Are Right

Several weeks ago, I was alerted to a series of mounting problems at Erlanger Hospital since Will Jackson, who had been the medical director at the hospital, seemingly had orchestrated a take-over from then hospital president Kevin Spiegel. Jackson, who in my opinion should have been booted from the campus, instead was named as Spiegel’s replacement by the hospital’s Board of Trustees ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


