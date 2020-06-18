City Council Chairman Chip Henderson Says Protesters "Had No Business At My Home And Neighborhood"

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said a visit by protesters to outside his Lookout Valley home on Thursday night was out of line.

He said, "They can protest me all day long at City Hall. But they have no business coming out to my home and my neighborhood."

Chairman Henderson said the group was chanting and waving signs, while one spoke over a bull horn.

He said, "I have a neighbor who was very fearful by all of this."

The veteran councilman said it was around 7 p.m. when cars began arriving at the cul de sac where he lives. He said he had been anticipating their possible arrival. "I have been watchful."

He said he had earlier spoken with a police captain about it. He said he called the captain as soon as he looked out and spotted the string of cars circling the cul de sac and parking facing back out of the street.

The councilman said the group remained on the street outside his house for the 15-20 minutes it took the police to arrive. They began to leave when asked to do so by officers, he said.

He estimated about eight to 10 people were involved.

Chairman Henderson said police took down the tag numbers of all those involved. He said he was told by police that one of the car tags was from Colorado.

He said he did not recognize any of the individuals who came to his house.