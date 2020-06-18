 Thursday, June 18, 2020 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council Chairman Chip Henderson Says Protesters "Had No Business At My Home And Neighborhood"

Thursday, June 18, 2020

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said a visit by protesters to outside his Lookout Valley home on Thursday night was out of line.

He said, "They can protest me all day long at City Hall. But they have no business coming out to my home and my neighborhood."

Chairman Henderson said the group was chanting and waving signs, while one spoke over a bull horn.

He said, "I have a neighbor who was very fearful by all of this."

The veteran councilman said it was around 7 p.m. when cars began arriving at the cul de sac where he lives. He said he had been anticipating their possible arrival. "I have been watchful."

He said he had earlier spoken with a police captain about it. He said he called the captain as soon as he looked out and spotted the string of cars circling the cul de sac and parking facing back out of the street.

The councilman said the group remained on the street outside his house for the 15-20 minutes it took the police to arrive. They began to leave when asked to do so by officers, he said.

He estimated about eight to 10 people were involved.

Chairman Henderson said police took down the tag numbers of all those involved. He said he was told by police that one of the car tags was from Colorado.

He said he did not recognize any of the individuals who came to his house.

 

 

 

 


June 18, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 17, 2020

11 More Patients At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

June 17, 2020

Waconda Point House Damaged By Fire Wednesday Evening


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANSLEY, JASON ORLANDO HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT ... (click for more)

Eleven more patients at NHC-Rossville have tested positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to 59. Six patients at the facility on McFarland Avenue have died from the coronavirus. Four ... (click for more)

A Waconda Point home on Harrison Bay was damaged by fire Wednesday evening at 5612 Waconda Point Road in the Highway 58 area. At 6:40 p.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting his garage was on ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANSLEY, JASON ORLANDO HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- BLACK, GREGORY AARON 184 ROLLING HILLS DR RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ... (click for more)

11 More Patients At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

Eleven more patients at NHC-Rossville have tested positive for coronavirus - bringing the total to 59. Six patients at the facility on McFarland Avenue have died from the coronavirus. Four others have been sent to the hospital. Officials said 24 employees have tested positive. There are 48 residents still at the facility on McFarland Avenue being treated for coronavirus. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Juneteenth 155th Anniversary: Commemoration - The Previsioning Of America

On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger would arrive in Galveston, Tx. and issue Gen. Order No. 3 which proclaimed, “The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and the rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom, A Baby And A Nurse

You don’t even have to look at me sideways to see I know absolutely zilch about Neonatal Intensive Care. But I do know I was shocked to learn the NICU at Children’s Hospital was closed down not long ago … that it was absorbed by Erlanger Main. I also know there are somewhere between 250 to 300 babies birthed at Erlanger every month, which equates to between eight to 12 a day. ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors