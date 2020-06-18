 Thursday, June 18, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Loeffler Cosponsors JUSTICE Act

Thursday, June 18, 2020
Senator Kelly Loeffler cosponsored the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act, police reform legislation led by U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). 
 
“The vast majority of police officers work tirelessly to keep all Americans safe, and now more than ever, we must work together to implement solutions and provide them the resources they need to be successful,” said Senator Loeffler. “The JUSTICE Act takes strong steps to improve accountability and transparency in law enforcement and gives police departments the tools they need to build trust and better serve their communities.
I want to thank Senator Scott for his leadership on this critical issue. I hope that Congress can put politics aside and come together to pass this legislation and create meaningful improvements.”
 
Officials said the JUSTICE Act includes:

Law enforcement reform:
Strengthens law enforcement training methods and tactics, especially regarding de-escalation of force and ends the practice of chokeholds;
Provides additional resources to ensure the makeup of police departments more closely matches the communities they serve; and 
Ensures when a candidate is interviewed, the department will have access to their prior disciplinary records. 
 
Accountability:
Increases the number of body cameras and ensure departments are using the cameras and storing the data properly; and 
Requires a report establishing best practices for the hiring, firing, suspension and discipline of law enforcement officers.
 
Transparency:
Requires full reporting to the FBI when an officer has discharged their weapon or used force; and 
Requires reporting on no-knock warrants. 
 
Additionally, the JUSTICE Act makes lynching a federal crime and creates two commissions to study and offer solutions on challenges facing black men and boys and the criminal justice system.

Police Blotter: Woman's Car Mysteriously Winds Up Parked Crooked; Inebriated Man Tries To Push His Way Into Woman's House 2 Doors Down From His

Grand Jury Has Abbreviated Schedule Due To Coronavirus

