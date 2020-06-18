 Thursday, June 18, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Coronavirus Still Hampering CARTA Plans To Return To Full Service

Thursday, June 18, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

CARTA officials on Thursday outlined plans to eventually return to full service. While Executive Director Lisa Maragnano initially had July 12 as the date for a full return to service, it was later amended to a date to be decided, as COVID-19 is still prevalent in the county.

“We are looking at some time toward the end of July,” said Ms. Maragnano. “As of right now, we are going to continue as is with the Saturday and Monday through Friday service with the capacity that we’re currently at.”

She said CARTA will continue with rear-door boarding, and that the seats behind the driver will be blocked off. She also the board that Hamilton County has given CARTA over 20,000 masks for distribution to passengers.

“We’ve made arrangements to get boxes and put them in the seats behind,” said Ms. Maragnano about the masks. “They’re individually wrapped and folks can take as many as they’d like, and we’ll just keep refilling the box.”

Ms. Maragnano said CARTA has looked at different kinds of plexiglass shields, but those have glares and are thus a safety concern for drivers. She also mentioned fresh air controls and filters.

Ms. Maragnano said UTC is intending to go back to mostly-normal operations on Aug. 17, aside from no fall break and going to school on Labor Day. Because of this, CARTA has changed its schedule in order to accommodate the university.

“The downtown shuttle will remain the same, because the numbers are not there,” said Ms. Maragnano, “So that will stay the same Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Then the downtown shuttle service to the North Shore will stay the same Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

 

In addition to this, the Incline is also scheduled to reopen on June 29, albeit with some changes due to COVID-19. Requirements include going to a timed ticket sale, which means all boardings will be at the lower station. Tickets will only be able to be bought online or at the lower station.

 

In addition to this, facial coverings will be required for anyone who rides the incline. Like on the CARTA buses, masks will be provided in gift shops. Hand sanitizers have been installed at the stations, and high-touch surfaces will be wiped down every few hours.

 

Jenny Park wondered how CARTA has made a decision to return to full service. Ms. Maragnano said that ridership numbers are trending toward pre-COVID levels, so she wants CARTA to be ready to go as soon as technical issues with the schedule are addressed.

 

The CARTA board also voted unanimously to approve the continuation of the 2020 budget in the event that the Chattanooga City Council does not approve the 2021 budget at next Tuesday’s Council Meeting.

 

 


There was a report of a suspicious activity at a residence on Greendale Way. A woman said when she came out in the morning her vehicle was parked crooked in the parking space. She said she did not park her vehicle like that and it was still locked. The officer did observe the vehicle parked at an almost 45 degree angle in the parking space. There were no signs of forced entry into ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Concurrent Grand Jury had an abbreviated schedule due to the continuing coronavirus. The panel was unable to make the usual inspections of several facilities. Here is the report for the Concurrent Grand Jury headed by Hugh Moore: In compliance with Rule 6(e)(7), Tennessee Rules of Criminal Procedure, the Hamilton County Concurrent Grand Jury for the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom, A Baby And A Nurse

You don’t even have to look at me sideways to see I know absolutely zilch about Neonatal Intensive Care. But I do know I was shocked to learn the NICU at Children’s Hospital was closed down not long ago … that it was absorbed by Erlanger Main. I also know there are somewhere between 250 to 300 babies birthed at Erlanger every month, which equates to between eight to 12 a day. ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


