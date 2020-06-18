Coronavirus Still Hampering CARTA Plans To Return To Full Service

CARTA officials on Thursday outlined plans to eventually return to full service. While Executive Director Lisa Maragnano initially had July 12 as the date for a full return to service, it was later amended to a date to be decided, as COVID-19 is still prevalent in the county.

“We are looking at some time toward the end of July,” said Ms. Maragnano. “As of right now, we are going to continue as is with the Saturday and Monday through Friday service with the capacity that we’re currently at.”



She said CARTA will continue with rear-door boarding, and that the seats behind the driver will be blocked off. She also the board that Hamilton County has given CARTA over 20,000 masks for distribution to passengers.



“We’ve made arrangements to get boxes and put them in the seats behind,” said Ms. Maragnano about the masks. “They’re individually wrapped and folks can take as many as they’d like, and we’ll just keep refilling the box.”



Ms. Maragnano said CARTA has looked at different kinds of plexiglass shields, but those have glares and are thus a safety concern for drivers. She also mentioned fresh air controls and filters.



Ms. Maragnano said UTC is intending to go back to mostly-normal operations on Aug. 17, aside from no fall break and going to school on Labor Day. Because of this, CARTA has changed its schedule in order to accommodate the university.

“The downtown shuttle will remain the same, because the numbers are not there,” said Ms. Maragnano, “So that will stay the same Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Then the downtown shuttle service to the North Shore will stay the same Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.”

In addition to this, the Incline is also scheduled to reopen on June 29, albeit with some changes due to COVID-19. Requirements include going to a timed ticket sale, which means all boardings will be at the lower station. Tickets will only be able to be bought online or at the lower station.

In addition to this, facial coverings will be required for anyone who rides the incline. Like on the CARTA buses, masks will be provided in gift shops. Hand sanitizers have been installed at the stations, and high-touch surfaces will be wiped down every few hours.

Jenny Park wondered how CARTA has made a decision to return to full service. Ms. Maragnano said that ridership numbers are trending toward pre-COVID levels, so she wants CARTA to be ready to go as soon as technical issues with the schedule are addressed.

The CARTA board also voted unanimously to approve the continuation of the 2020 budget in the event that the Chattanooga City Council does not approve the 2021 budget at next Tuesday’s Council Meeting.