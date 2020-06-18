Woman, 84, Killed In Accident On Rossville Boulevard Thursday Afternoon

An 84-year old woman was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon on Rossville Boulevard.

At approximately 12:09 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 2500 Rossville Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash.

The Jeep turned in front of the Ford causing a T-bone style crash. A Ford driven by a man, 34, was traveling North on Rossville Boulevard when the Jeep attempted to turn left from Linberg Avenue onto Southbound Rossville Boulevard.The Jeep turned in front of the Ford causing a T-bone style crash.

The woman was pronounced deceased by EMS. A passenger of the Ford was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries.