Woman, 84, Killed In Accident On Rossville Boulevard Thursday Afternoon

An 84-year old woman was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon on Rossville Boulevard.
At approximately 12:09 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 2500 Rossville Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash.
A Ford driven by a man, 34, was traveling North on Rossville Boulevard when the Jeep attempted to turn left from Linberg Avenue onto Southbound Rossville Boulevard.
The Jeep turned in front of the Ford causing a T-bone style crash.
The woman was pronounced deceased by EMS. A passenger of the Ford was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525
or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.