Woman, 84, Killed In Accident On Rossville Boulevard Thursday Afternoon

Thursday, June 18, 2020
An 84-year old woman was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon on Rossville Boulevard.
 
At approximately 12:09 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 2500 Rossville Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash.
 
A Ford driven by a man, 34, was traveling North on Rossville Boulevard when the Jeep attempted to turn left from Linberg Avenue onto Southbound Rossville Boulevard.
The Jeep turned in front of the Ford causing a T-bone style crash.
 
The woman was pronounced deceased by EMS. A passenger of the Ford was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Tennessee’s Long-Term Care Facilities Make Substantial Progress In COVID-19 Testing

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group announced on Thursday that nearly all of Tennessee’s 700 long-term care facilities have completed the required COVID-19 testing of residents and staff, as part of the state’s efforts to protect the health of vulnerable populations. “We know long-term care residents are the most vulnerable population to COVID-19, and protecting their ... (click for more)

Former Signal Mountain Town Manager Joins Activists At Small Rally

A former town manager and a group of other activists held a small Black Lives Matter rally in front of Signal Mountain Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Honna Rogers, who was the town manager from 2008 until 2013, was among the group of six standing with signs calling for racial equality. “I’m trying to bring awareness to the cause, and I support the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom, A Baby And A Nurse

You don’t even have to look at me sideways to see I know absolutely zilch about Neonatal Intensive Care. But I do know I was shocked to learn the NICU at Children’s Hospital was closed down not long ago … that it was absorbed by Erlanger Main. I also know there are somewhere between 250 to 300 babies birthed at Erlanger every month, which equates to between eight to 12 a day. ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


