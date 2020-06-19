Georgia Has Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 More Deaths

 Friday, June 19, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Friday, June 19, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 2,636 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  31 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 62,009 - up from 60,912 -  an increase of 1,097.

Hospitalizations are at 9,772 - up 109 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has 34 new cases for a total of 726, and 10 deaths. Officials said 41 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has seven new cases at 276 and five deaths. Fourteen have been hospitalized, two more since yesterday. Dade County has three more cases for a total of 57 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 272 cases, an increase of 16, and six deaths. Twenty-three have been hospitalized, an increase of one. Chattooga County has an increase of three for 49 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 583 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 399 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 283 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-eight have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,400 cases and 304 deaths. Cobb County has 3,807 cases and 229 deaths. There are now 4,637 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 164 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,958 cases and now 161 deaths.   

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Resigns After Publishing Controversial Post On His Facebook

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

A Bradley County Sheriff’s Deputy has resigned after publishing a controversial post on his personal Facebook that does not meet the level of professionalism expected of an employee of the BCSO. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

A Bradley County Sheriff’s Deputy has resigned after publishing a controversial post on his personal Facebook that does not meet the level of professionalism expected of an employee of the BCSO. The post has since been removed from his Facebook profile. The post was published on the former deputy’s personal Facebook during the late hours of Thursday. By 10:45 a.m. on Friday, ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 ... (click for more)

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods - And Response

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger’s Downward Spiral

So here comes this letter from a schoolteacher who, unfortunately, suffered a stroke and was rushed to the Erlanger emergency room just last week. I did not solicit this letter nor did I encourage it. It came as the result of several articles I have written this week about our region’s level one trauma center. Never in my life would I have dreamed in the past week what I have ... (click for more)

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: My 3 Top Mentors

