Georgia Has Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 2,636 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 31 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 62,009 - up from 60,912 - an increase of 1,097.

Hospitalizations are at 9,772 - up 109 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has 34 new cases for a total of 726, and 10 deaths. Officials said 41 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has seven new cases at 276 and five deaths. Fourteen have been hospitalized, two more since yesterday. Dade County has three more cases for a total of 57 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 272 cases, an increase of 16, and six deaths. Twenty-three have been hospitalized, an increase of one. Chattooga County has an increase of three for 49 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 583 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 399 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 283 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-eight have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,400 cases and 304 deaths. Cobb County has 3,807 cases and 229 deaths. There are now 4,637 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 164 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,958 cases and now 161 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,844 cases and is at 151 deaths.