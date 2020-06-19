June 22, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Andrew Gee, 32, will be appearing in court on Friday after he allegedly destroyed a business’ bathroom in March.
Police responded to a vandalism call at 728 Market St, and when they arrived, ... (click for more)
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)
Andrew Gee, 32, will be appearing in court on Friday after he allegedly destroyed a business’ bathroom in March.
Police responded to a vandalism call at 728 Market St, and when they arrived, they spoke to DGX Chattanooga Market’s manager. She said a man asked to use the restroom that is in the back of the store.
While he was in the bathroom, she told police she heard ... (click for more)
One of my patients was admitted to the hospital in June 2020. When I spoke with his wife about it, I discovered she knew next to nothing about what treatments he was receiving and how he was doing. How could this happen, you might ask? Well, she was not allowed to visit him during his stay. No one was allowed to visit him as a result of the policy that his hospital (and many others) ... (click for more)
In 1978, a Global Positioning System (GPS) was invented by a black sharecropper’s daughter from Virginia and today “Nav” is the most requested option on a new car. President Jimmy Carter signed a bill that made “home-brewed beer” legal, the Yankees won the World Series, Dallas won the Super Bowl, and a spectacular three-year-old, Affirmed, sent thoroughbred racing a-gaga winning ... (click for more)
Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th ... (click for more)
Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course:
Team Play - Low Ball
1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder
2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins
3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street
Individual Winners
Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)