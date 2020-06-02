 Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Stormwater Fee Increase Is Only New Expense For Taxpayers In Red Bank Budget

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 - by Gail Perry

A public hearing was held Tuesday afternoon prior to the first vote for the Red Bank fiscal year 2021 operating budget, with no resident of the city present speaking for or against it. The proposed budget passed unanimously.

 

City Manager Tim Thornbury thanked the department heads for being flexible with requests during the creation of the budget in a year when revenue is uncertain. The proposed budget has total expenditures of $6,784,297.

There will be no property tax increase, the rate remains at $1.39 per $100 of assessed value. There will be a one-time, additional $4 increase per household to the stormwater fee, raising it from $36 to $40.

 

Employees will receive a two percent, across the board raise. Also included in the proposed budget are several vehicles that are needed for keeping the same level of service that the city has provided in previous years. A Rescue truck will be purchased for the fire department and there will also be one police vehicle, a dump truck used for leaf collections, a new garbage truck and one backhoe bought in 2021.

 

A year-end amendment was approved for the fiscal year 2020 budget, to appropriate overages that are carried over from year to year. This year the changes are largely due to grants received as well as those that will be rolled over.

 

A resolution was passed to place a moratorium on Adult Oriented Establishments. The city’s existing ordinances and regulations have not been reviewed or updated recently. Court cases and studies in surrounding cities have prompted the commissioners to look at its current ordinances for these businesses.

 

The next meeting of the Red Bank Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at 6 p.m.

 

 


June 3, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 2, 2020

Stormwater Fee Increase Is Only New Expense For Taxpayers In Red Bank Budget

June 2, 2020

State GOP Chairman Golden Would Welcome Republican National Convention In Nashville


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR 4860 PAWNE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND ... (click for more)

A public hearing was held Tuesday afternoon prior to the first vote for the Red Bank fiscal year 2021 operating budget, with no resident of the city present speaking for or against it. The proposed ... (click for more)

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden said Tuesday he would welcome the Republican National Convention in Nashville. He said, "An article in today's Politico mentioned Nashville ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR 4860 PAWNE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE 4316 DUPAL STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Stormwater Fee Increase Is Only New Expense For Taxpayers In Red Bank Budget

A public hearing was held Tuesday afternoon prior to the first vote for the Red Bank fiscal year 2021 operating budget, with no resident of the city present speaking for or against it. The proposed budget passed unanimously. City Manager Tim Thornbury thanked the department heads for being flexible with requests during the creation of the budget in a year when revenue is uncertain. ... (click for more)

Opinion

When Violence In America Was Affirmed And Praised: Understanding And Solving Racial Injustices

One man’s violent anti-government protests is another man’s just war. First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to “turn the other cheek” I believe there are other ways we must respond, even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Get Mad! I Am Too

I do not believe “Black Lives Matter.” Rather, I believe “All Lives Matter.” And using the latter over the former, I am mad too. The rioting that is taking place all over America is against the law. It restricts my freedoms, bridles my trusts, is contrary to my beliefs, and – if it still matters – is blatantly unconstitutional. That the President of the United States has no choice ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: “Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors