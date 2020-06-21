Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase By 892, 1 More Death

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,643 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - one more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 64,701 - up from 63,809 - an increase of 892.

Hospitalizations are at 9,864 - up 27 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 22 new cases for a total of 763, and 10 deaths. Officials said 42 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has one new case at 284 and five deaths. Fourteen have been hospitalized. Dade County has no more cases for a total of 59 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 275 cases and six deaths. Twenty-three have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 49 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 596 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 414 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 291 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-nine have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,496 cases and 304 deaths. Cobb County has 3,893 cases and 230 deaths. There are now 4,694 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 165 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 6,151 cases and now 162 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,848 cases and is at 151 deaths.