Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase By 892, 1 More Death

Sunday, June 21, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,643 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  one more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 64,701 - up from 63,809 -  an increase of 892.

Hospitalizations are at 9,864 - up 27 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 22 new cases for a total of 763, and 10 deaths. Officials said 42 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has one new case at 284 and five deaths. Fourteen have been hospitalized. Dade County has no more cases for a total of 59 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 275 cases and six deaths. Twenty-three have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 49 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 596 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 414 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 291 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-nine have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,496 cases and 304 deaths. Cobb County has 3,893 cases and 230 deaths. There are now 4,694 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 165 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 6,151 cases and now 162 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,848 cases and is at 151 deaths.


June 22, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 21, 2020

June 21, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JOHN EVAN 2620 BOYCE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTEMPT OF COURT VIOLATION

How Hospitals Are Harming Patients And Their Families During The COVID-19 Pandemic

One of my patients was admitted to the hospital in June 2020. When I spoke with his wife about it, I discovered she knew next to nothing about what treatments he was receiving and how he was doing. How could this happen, you might ask? Well, she was not allowed to visit him during his stay. No one was allowed to visit him as a result of the policy that his hospital (and many others)

Roy Exum: 41 Years, 9 Months, 24 Days

In 1978, a Global Positioning System (GPS) was invented by a black sharecropper's daughter from Virginia and today "Nav" is the most requested option on a new car. President Jimmy Carter signed a bill that made "home-brewed beer" legal, the Yankees won the World Series, Dallas won the Super Bowl, and a spectacular three-year-old, Affirmed, sent thoroughbred racing a-gaga winning

Owens Tops Mississippi Clash Worth $15,000

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77


