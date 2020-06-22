 Monday, June 22, 2020 77.0°F   rain   Rain

Breaking News


Chancellor To Hear Request For Restraining Order In Regards To City Budget Vote

Monday, June 22, 2020

Chancellor Jeff Atherton has agreed to hear a request for a restraining order seeking to block the City Council on Tuesday night from a second and final vote on the upcoming budget.

Courtenay Gillean Cholovich filed a lawsuit in her behalf, without an attorney listed.

She said there was adequate notice given for the initial vote, but was not for the final vote after the budget was altered.

The council made some changes in the budget relating to Mayor Andy Berke setting up a new department that pulled $150,000 from the office of the police chief. The City Council heard from some 250 citizens asking that the budget of the police department be slashed and funds go to social programs.

The hear on a restraining order request will be Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

A group called the Chattanooga Democratic Socialist of America said it was submitting a list of budgetary demands.

Casey Crook, of the group said, "We, as representatives of the Chattanooga Democratic Socialists of America, have compiled these demands, following the lead of organizations like Concerned Citizens for Justice, Chattanoogans in Action for Love, Equality and Benevolence, and I Can't Breath Cha. We submit this document for review and consideration by the Chattanooga City Council.

The Chattanooga 2020-2021 Operating and Capital Budgets, which passed a first reading last week, prioritize policing over resources and services that foster community stability, security, and dignity. This will exacerbate existing inequalities that harm communities of color, which tend to be our poorest, most disenfranchised, and most heavily policed.

"The constant presence of armed police in poor and working class communities contributes to an atmosphere of anxiety and stress that degrades public life and shared spaces and accelerates the damage caused by disinvestment and neglect. A stronger police presence increases crime and serves to obscure, not solve, the problems of our deeply wounded city.

"The most prevalent and persistent causes of crime and threats to public safety are lack of access to adequate food, housing, healthcare, and education. The professionals best suited to address these issues do not carry guns, they need other resources — resources that the proposed 2021 budget instead allocates to punitive forms of social control.

"Misallocation of public funds is part of the systemic racism against which Chattanoogans have been crying night after night in recent weeks; it is a system of denied opportunity and degrading quality of life for black and brown families. As such, we take the present crisis as an opportunity to provide specific recommendations on how to divest from policing and to invest in people:"


"Radically altering our longstanding budgetary habits is difficult but vital. We have the resources to be a more just city, we just have them in the wrong places.  Included with this letter are specific line items for reallocation. These are immediately actionable material ways to change Chattanooga's emphasis from punitive to preventative and restorative justice. Too long have we harmed those who need the most help.

"Now is the time to build a future for all Chattanoogans."

Click here for the restraining order.

Click here for the order to appear.



June 22, 2020

Sheriff Department Identifies Deputy Connected With Racially Offensive Social Media Post

June 22, 2020

Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Changing Focus To Make Downtown More Inclusive

June 22, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the photo depicting a uniformed deputy related to "a racially offensive social media post" is Deputy Carl Ritchey. Officials said Deputy ... (click for more)

The executive director of the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (formerly Business Improvement District) said, in light of recent protests, it is changing its focus to make downtown Chattanooga more ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Sheriff Department Identifies Deputy Connected With Racially Offensive Social Media Post

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the photo depicting a uniformed deputy related to "a racially offensive social media post" is Deputy Carl Ritchey. Officials said Deputy Ritchey is currently on medical leave that began on May 28 and presently his status remains the same. On Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said it "was made aware of a racially ... (click for more)

Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Changing Focus To Make Downtown More Inclusive

The executive director of the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (formerly Business Improvement District) said, in light of recent protests, it is changing its focus to make downtown Chattanooga more inclusive. Steve Brookes said the board has been “pleased” with the protests, and they believe the organizers have protested and voiced their opinions in a “positive way.” ... (click for more)

Opinion

How Hospitals Are Harming Patients And Their Families During The COVID-19 Pandemic

One of my patients was admitted to the hospital in June 2020. When I spoke with his wife about it, I discovered she knew next to nothing about what treatments he was receiving and how he was doing. How could this happen, you might ask? Well, she was not allowed to visit him during his stay. No one was allowed to visit him as a result of the policy that his hospital (and many others) ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 41 Years, 9 Months, 24 Days

In 1978, a Global Positioning System (GPS) was invented by a black sharecropper’s daughter from Virginia and today “Nav” is the most requested option on a new car. President Jimmy Carter signed a bill that made “home-brewed beer” legal, the Yankees won the World Series, Dallas won the Super Bowl, and a spectacular three-year-old, Affirmed, sent thoroughbred racing a-gaga winning ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)

Owens Tops Mississippi Clash Worth $15,000

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors