3 Arrested In Connection With Multiple Auto Burglaries And A Stolen Vehicle In Bradley County

Three men from Hamilton County have been arrested for committing multiple auto burglaries in Bradley County and stealing a sport utility vehicle out of Chattanooga.

Shu’Quwan La’Derious Green, Christopher Antoine Harris and Elijah Latrel Williams have each been charged with 12 counts of auto burglary, theft over $2500 and three counts of theft under $1000, along with additional charges related to possession of a handgun.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:30 a.m., BCSO deputies responded to Falcon Drive, off of Dalton Pike, after dispatchers received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area. The caller advised that the vehicle, a gold Lexus SUV, was parked on the side of the road and that three males had been seen taking items in the area.

When deputies arrived, they observed three men walking from the reported vehicle. One of them was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. Deputies identified 11 unlocked vehicles that had been entered on Archer Lane, which runs directly off of Falcon Drive and just east of where the unoccupied SUV was located, along with another unlocked vehicle that had been entered on Mountain View Drive. Each of the vehicles appeared to have been rummaged through with small items taken including wallets, credit cards, cash, sunglasses and one set of Apple AirPods.

Upon checking the license plate of the reported SUV, dispatch discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Chattanooga on June 13.

BCSO Property Crimes Investigators responded to the scene to assist patrol deputies in processing the stolen SUV, along with the numerous burglarized vehicles. While deputies and investigators were still in the area, three men — one wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, matching the description given by one of the witnesses — were spotted walking along Dalton Pike, a short distance from where the stolen SUV had been recovered.

The initial deputy, who had contact with the men walking, advised that one of them had a gun. After successfully avoiding a potential altercation, deputies placed all three suspects under arrest shortly after additional deputies arrived on the scene. Two of the men had a handgun on their person and a third gun was found lying on the ground next to them. One set of Apple AirPods was also recovered from one of the suspects.

The auto burglary victims from Archer Lane were able to send an audible alert from their Apple Find My iPhone App to their stolen AirPods, pinging the same set recovered from the scene by detectives, which was located at the Bradley County Justice Center in an evidence bag.

Elijah Williams and Christopher Harris were also charged with possession of a handgun during a felony. Shu’Quwan Green was charged with felon in possession of a handgun.

Sheriff Steve Lawson said, “Once again, residents from a neighboring county are facing the consequences of breaking the law in our jurisdiction. Let this stand as yet another example of the non-existent level of tolerance we have for committing crimes against the people of Bradley County. I applaud the excellent teamwork of our patrol deputies and property crimes detectives for connecting these incidents with expertise and swiftly bringing the men in question to face justice for their illegal actions.

"To the residents of Bradley County… Help us help you by locking your car doors. An unlocked and unattended vehicle is just asking for someone to open the door and take what they please. If you see any suspicious activity, report it. I want to publicly extend appreciation to the responsible citizen who called in the suspicious activity they witnessed on Sunday morning and encourage everyone in Bradley County to do the same. The more information we have at our disposal, the better we can do our job: to ethically and effectively protect and serve the residents of our county.”