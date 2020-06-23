One Dead, Another Injured After Shots Fired On West 38th Street Monday Afternoon

Robert Dowdy, 31, was killed and a 24-year-old male was injured after shots were fired on Monday afternoon on West 38th Street.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at 101 W. 38th Street. Dowdy was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS and later succumbed to his injuries.

The other man, who had non life-threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle before the police arrived at the scene.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.

You can remain anonymous.