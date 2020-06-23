Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEELER, KELLY LYNN

6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

BONNER, SAVELT D

2004 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

---

BUEHNER, JAMES MICHAEL

10300 ARNET DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE

3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

COLEMAN, BILLY GENE

243 SAWYER HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

DOBBS, RICHARD LYNN

96 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

EDWARDS, JAMES CLARENCE

10496 SOVEREIGN POINTE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD

107 CEDAR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

FRISBEE, DUSTIN ALLEN

1919 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GARRETT, KATIE JEAN

6 N WILLOW ST APT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS

1507 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

GRANT, RICKY LELAND

1744 E BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (FELONY)

---

HAROUFF, JACOB ALAN

1615 COWART ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HARRIS, JOSHUA LAMAR5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---HARRIS, KENNETH LAMAR4022 EALY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---HARTLINE, MACKENZIE ELAINE768 BOYNTON DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER 2500 (AUTO)BURGLARYVANDALISM OVER $1,000THEFT OVER $2,500---HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HOOD, KANDICE ELISA415 W CHURCH ST LEWISBURG, 37091Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---JOHNS, THOMAS EARL3200 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073132Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JOHNSON, DAVID ALBERT8001 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, SYLVESTER600 CORVALY RD ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAUBSCHER, JEREMY RYAN709 RAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE5131 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LITTLE, GARY STEVEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN562 WEST SHADOW LAWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER226 HEADLYN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)---LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE2609 ACUFF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062602Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAVIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA---MARKER, MAUREN M3918 BENNET STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MCGILL, RICKY JUSTIN385 DOOLEY ST CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MOORE, ROBERT JAMES422 SANDYWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOSELEY, LAEKWON217 RIDGEWOOD RD CEDARTOWN, 30125Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN505 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RICHIE, ARLEY GENE1051 EDWARDS TERRANCE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SANDERS, ROBERT JASON1069 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---SHERRILL, ROBERT ALLEN3114 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ARSON)---SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS2904 E37 ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---SIMMONS, BOBBY GERALD3504 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATION---SPANN, LOGAN TYLER4342 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGHARASSMENTHARASSMENT---SUTHERLAND, MATTHEW NMN60 PANDA LN RINNGOLD,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU---SUTTON, JERRELL1736 GANASITA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMPSON, DAVIDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---VANDERGRIFF, ROBERT ALLENHOMELESS CHATTNOOGA,Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE (19000356 DOS FTA)---WHITE, NOAH DENNIS ROSS4079 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)---WILLIAMS, ANA FRANSISCA135 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051815Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT

