Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEELER, KELLY LYNN
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BONNER, SAVELT D
2004 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
BUEHNER, JAMES MICHAEL
10300 ARNET DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE
3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
COLEMAN, BILLY GENE
243 SAWYER HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
DOBBS, RICHARD LYNN
96 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EDWARDS, JAMES CLARENCE
10496 SOVEREIGN POINTE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
107 CEDAR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FRISBEE, DUSTIN ALLEN
1919 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37340
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARRETT, KATIE JEAN
6 N WILLOW ST APT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS
1507 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GRANT, RICKY LELAND
1744 E BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (FELONY)
---
HAROUFF, JACOB ALAN
1615 COWART ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARRIS, JOSHUA LAMAR
5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
HARRIS, KENNETH LAMAR
4022 EALY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
HARTLINE, MACKENZIE ELAINE
768 BOYNTON DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER 2500 (AUTO)
BURGLARY
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
THEFT OVER $2,500
---
HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HOOD, KANDICE ELISA
415 W CHURCH ST LEWISBURG, 37091
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JOHNS, THOMAS EARL
3200 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073132
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JOHNSON, DAVID ALBERT
8001 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, SYLVESTER
600 CORVALY RD ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAUBSCHER, JEREMY RYAN
709 RAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE
5131 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN
562 WEST SHADOW LAWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
226 HEADLYN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
2609 ACUFF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062602
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
---
MARKER, MAUREN M
3918 BENNET STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MCGILL, RICKY JUSTIN
385 DOOLEY ST CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
6447 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MOORE, ROBERT JAMES
422 SANDYWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOSELEY, LAEKWON
217 RIDGEWOOD RD CEDARTOWN, 30125
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
505 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RICHIE, ARLEY GENE
1051 EDWARDS TERRANCE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SANDERS, ROBERT JASON
1069 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
SHERRILL, ROBERT ALLEN
3114 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ARSON)
---
SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS
2904 E37 ST APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
SIMMONS, BOBBY GERALD
3504 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
SPANN, LOGAN TYLER
4342 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
---
SUTHERLAND, MATTHEW NMN
60 PANDA LN RINNGOLD,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
SUTTON, JERRELL
1736 GANASITA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMPSON, DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
VANDERGRIFF, ROBERT ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTNOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (19000356 DOS FTA)
---
WHITE, NOAH DENNIS ROSS
4079 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
---
WILLIAMS, ANA FRANSISCA
135 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051815
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
