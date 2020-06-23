Health Department Announces 29th COVID-19 Death - A Female Hispanic Child; Calls For Social Distancing And Face Masks in Waiting Rooms

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday said a female Hispanic child in the 0-10 year age bracket, who had no underlying medical conditions, has died of coronavirus. This brings the COVID-19 death total of Hamilton County residents to 29.

“The Health Department grieves with the family and the community for the loss of this child,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We stress once again how important it is to wear a mask and practice social distancing to keep this virus from spreading.

These are simple yet necessary acts of kindness that could save a life.”

She added, “Every death from COVID-19 is tragic, but the death of a child under the age of 10 is especially tragic. Let us resolve to do everything we can as a community to stop the spread of the virus in our community and prevent further desks.”

She said the Health Department COVID-19 hotline has received complaints from patients who have visited medical offices and reported that face masks were not being worn and distancing not being practiced in waiting rooms.



Ms. Barnes said, "All businesses that offer a waiting room are strongly urged to follow the Tennessee Pledge guidance that people in waiting rooms should wear facial coverings and maintain a minimum of 6 feet of distance from others."

The Health Department has published several new informational videos in English and Spanish. Readers are encouraged to share these resources on their social media:

· English Facebook page

· Spanish Facebook page

· English YouTube channel

· Spanish YouTube channel

Free COVID-19 testing from the Health Department can be found in an easy-to-read calendar format on their updated website. Testing this week will be at Hardy Elementary and East Lake Academy, over the weekend at Hardy Elementary and Greater Tucker Baptist Church, and next week at Brainerd High School. See their website for complete details.

The Health Department updates their total test results to 32,470. The Health Department’s COVID-19 data page can be viewed here.

For more information, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.

Also, the Health Department held a special briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss “convalescent plasma donations” and their importance to the local community.



Blood Assurance’s Dr. Liz Culler said convalescent plasma could be vital for those fighting COVID-19.

“Through donating convalescent plasma, donors can have a direct impact on saving a life,” said Dr. Culler. “If you have had coronavirus or think you may have had it, this is a call to action to contact Blood Assurance.”

In order to donate, a person needs to have had a positive nasal swab and be asymptomatic for 14 days. However, a person can also be tested for the antibodies and they may be tested that way, and then their antibodies can be collected after donating blood. She then explained the importance of donating convalescent plasma.

“If you’ve had coronavirus, you may have made antibodies to help fight that virus,” said Dr. Culler. “Patients in the hospital who are fighting the virus may not have had a chance yet to make those antibodies, so we can give those antibodies to them through your plasma to help them fight the virus on their own in order to make it out of the hospital.”

Dr. Jigme Sethi from Erlanger said Erlanger is part of the FDA-sponsored trial on the use of convalescent plasma, and he said about 20 patients have used it. He said this is not a new method, as patients during the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic convalescent plasma used it.

“It seems to have a basis to work and overcome the infections,” said Dr. Sethi. “We do know that there is some signal that it may be successful in improving the outcome of patients who are sick.”