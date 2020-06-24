Lookout Mountain Incline Railway Reopening Monday With New Cars

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m. after six months of closure for scheduled maintenance and preparations for the delivery of the new Incline cars.

"The Incline Railway is excited to unveil our brand-new railcars that were manufactured by Brookville Equipment Corporation in Brookville, PA," said Lisa Maragnano, executive director of CARTA. "We are thrilled to welcome our first passengers for 2020 next week and have them be part of this memorable event."

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway cars are an improvement from the previous ones with more headroom and larger windows to take in the beauty of Lookout Mountain. In addition, the $4.6 million pair of cars has central heat and cooling vents which allow for airflow to make the ride comfortable for visitors year-round. One of the new cars is accessible and allows for wheelchairs.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, seating on the Incline cars is limited and tickets are sold online 24/7 at ridetheincline.com, so plan and purchase early. All loading for the Incline Railway will be done from the lower station via timed ticketing and on a first come first served basis at the top station for your return. All passengers will be required to wear a face covering to take a trip on the Incline Railway as a necessary precaution. Social distancing on the cars will also be done and the cars will be thorough cleaned between trips. Our restrooms will be open for frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing stations will be available as well. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to postpone their visit.