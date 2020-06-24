Lookout Mountain Incline Railway Reopening Monday With New Cars

 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m. after six months of closure for scheduled maintenance and preparations for the delivery of the new Incline cars.

 

"The Incline Railway is excited to unveil our brand-new railcars that were manufactured by Brookville Equipment Corporation in Brookville, PA," said Lisa Maragnano, executive director of CARTA.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first passengers for 2020 next week and have them be part of this memorable event."

 

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway cars are an improvement from the previous ones with more headroom and larger windows to take in the beauty of Lookout Mountain. In addition, the $4.6 million pair of cars has central heat and cooling vents which allow for airflow to make the ride comfortable for visitors year-round.  One of the new cars is accessible and allows for wheelchairs.

 

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, seating on the Incline cars is limited and tickets are sold online 24/7 at ridetheincline.com, so plan and purchase early. All loading for the Incline Railway will be done from the lower station via timed ticketing and on a first come first served basis at the top station for your return. All passengers will be required to wear a face covering to take a trip on the Incline Railway as a necessary precaution.  Social distancing on the cars will also be done and the cars will be thorough cleaned between trips.  Our restrooms will be open for frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing stations will be available as well.  Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to postpone their visit.

 

 


June 24, 2020

Several County Commissioners Hit Arrington Arrest By County Deputies

June 24, 2020

County Commission Passes Budget After Move By Tim Boyd Fails To Pull $810,000 From Agencies And Re-Instate Discretionary Funds

June 24, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


County Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said Wednesday that a video of the arrest of a black male by white county deputies "made me deeply troubled and quite frankly mad as hell." Deputies said ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a lean, no-tax-increase budget after a move failed by Commissioner Tim Boyd to pull $810,000 from supported agencies and re-instate discretionary ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARLOW, MATTHEW S 3997 LYNN CREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)



Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletic Department Wins Two CoSIDA Public Relations Awards

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department took home a pair of top awards from the 2019-20 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications Contest, announced this week. The Mocs were honored for their Southern Scuffle program and the Chatt Chats video feature. These honors give UTC a total of 12 since the 2010-11 academic year ... (click for more)

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)


