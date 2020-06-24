 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Commission Passes Budget After Move By Tim Boyd Fails To Pull $810,000 From Agencies And Re-Instate Discretionary Funds

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

The County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a lean, no-tax-increase budget after a move failed by Commissioner Tim Boyd to pull $810,000 from supported agencies and re-instate discretionary funds.

Commissioner Boyd, at the start of the budget discussion, said he detected "mission drift" in some supported agencies. Asked for an example, he said the Chamber of Commerce had long been funded by the county to produce new jobs.

He said the Chamber recently was the primary sponsor for a Gay Rights parade that was "outside their mission." He said, "What's that got to do with recruiting jobs to Hamilton County?"

Commissioner Boyd said of the Chamber, "There doesn't seem to be the same focus on producing jobs, but on equity and diversity. Other groups can focus on that."

He proposed pulling a total of $810,000 from several agencies and allowing the commissioners to divvy up that amount for support of non-profit groups.

Commissioner Boyd said $40,000 could come from the Agriculture allotment, $12,500 each from the Southeast Tennessee Development District and the Air Pollution Control Bureau, $50,000 from the Enterprise Center, $300,000 from the Humane Educational Society and $395,000 from the Chamber.

That would leave Agriculture with $228,717, SETDD with $80,686, Air Pollution with $176,048, HES with $320,970, the Enterprise Center with $50,000 and the Chamber with $205,000.

He said the county mayor and his staff could decide for themselves which agencies to cut to reach the $810,000 total. 

Commissioner Warren Mackey, who has long advocated for the return of discretionary funds, seconded the motion. Of cutting HES, he said, "I'm going to put human needs over animal needs every day. To give consideration to four-legged animals over a human being, it seems like our priorities are messed up."

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the proposal "came totally out of the blue." He said if there was support to pass the motion, then the commissioners would need to outline what they wanted pulled from the agencies.

He said if the commissioners want discretionary funds they could "pull it straight out of the fund balance (savings)."

Commissioner David Sharpe said the last-minute move "would be pulling the rug out from under the affected agencies at a moment's notice." 

Only Chester Bankston joined Commissioners Boyd and Mackey is supporting the idea, so if failed.

 

 

 


Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletic Department Wins Two CoSIDA Public Relations Awards

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department took home a pair of top awards from the 2019-20 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications Contest, announced this week. The Mocs were honored for their Southern Scuffle program and the Chatt Chats video feature. These honors give UTC a total of 12 since the 2010-11 academic year ... (click for more)

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)


