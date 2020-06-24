Congressman Chuck Fleischmann Endorses Bill Hagerty For U.S. Senate

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann on Wednesday endorsed Bill Hagerty for Senate, highlighting his business experience.

“Bill Hagerty is a trustworthy conservative businessman, just like President Trump, who has my complete support,” said Rep. Fleischmann. Bill’s economic background more than qualifies him for the U.S. Senate. As businesses in Tennessee and around the country begin to open again, we need someone like Bill helping lead our state. Tennesseans will be well-served with Bill in the Senate.”

“I am so honored to earn Congressman Fleischmann’s endorsement,” said Mr. Hagerty. “He is a good friend, who is working hard alongside President Trump to get our economy back on track and protect our Tennessee conservative values. I’m grateful for his support, and I hope that Tennesseans give me the opportunity to work with him to strengthen our economy, bring more jobs to our communities, stop illegal immigration, defend our Second Amendment rights, protect the unborn, help build the wall and stand for our law enforcement officers, our military and our veterans.”