Congressman Chuck Fleischmann Endorses Bill Hagerty For U.S. Senate

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann on Wednesday endorsed Bill Hagerty for Senate, highlighting his business experience. 

“Bill Hagerty is a trustworthy conservative businessman, just like President Trump, who has my complete support,” said Rep. Fleischmann. Bill’s economic background more than qualifies him for the U.S.

Senate. As businesses in Tennessee and around the country begin to open again, we need someone like Bill helping lead our state. Tennesseans will be well-served with Bill in the Senate.” 

“I am so honored to earn Congressman Fleischmann’s endorsement,” said Mr. Hagerty. “He is a good friend, who is working hard alongside President Trump to get our economy back on track and protect our Tennessee conservative values. I’m grateful for his support, and I hope that Tennesseans give me the opportunity to work with him to strengthen our economy, bring more jobs to our communities, stop illegal immigration, defend our Second Amendment rights, protect the unborn, help build the wall and stand for our law enforcement officers, our military and our veterans.”


Pregnant LaFayette Woman, 20, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Marble Top Road

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 29; Cases Rise To 2,277; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths

Pregnant LaFayette Woman, 20, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Marble Top Road

A pregnant LaFayette, Ga., woman has died in a single-vehicle wreck on Marble Top Road. Brooklyn Danielle Hunter was 20. Her unborn child had been named Elijah Daniel. The Georgia State Patrol said she was negotiating a curve when she lost control of her 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It went off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. It began rotating sideways ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 29; Cases Rise To 2,277; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29, the county Health Department reported on Wednesday. However, there were 14 more virus deaths across Tennessee. The county has had 2,277 cases. There are 36 hospitalizations, including 19 from Hamilton County. Those in intensive care in Chattanooga hospitals is down to 10. It has been as high as 22. Coronavirus cases in ... (click for more)

Opinion

So Which Is It, Kathy Lennon?

I want to first start off by offering my condolences for what must be a difficult time you are going through. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. With that being said, Kathy Lennon’s statement is just not supported by the facts, and here they are: -Marco Perez is documented as Kathy Lennon’s Campaign Treasurer in her 2016 campaign to unseat then School Board Chairman ... (click for more)

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Among Minor League Clubs Suing Insurance Companies For Not Paying Off On Business Interruption Policies

The Chattanooga Lookouts is among 15 minor league clubs suing insurance companies for failure to pay off claims on business interruption policies. The lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the failure of baseball to get underway this season due to the coronavirus has caused "catastrophic financial losses" to the Minor League operations." The Lookouts have ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Battling Racism In Sports

This week the University of Cincinnati voted to remove former Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott's name from the school's baseball stadium. At the same time, officials at Florida State University in Tallahassee are looking into removing Doak Campbell's name from that school's football stadium. It appears the " Black Lives Matter " movement is really beginning to take hold. Marge ... (click for more)


