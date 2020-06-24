Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 29; Cases Rise To 2,277; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29, the county Health Department reported on Wednesday. However, there were 14 more virus deaths across Tennessee.

The county has had 2,277 cases.

There are 36 hospitalizations, including 19 from Hamilton County.

Those in intensive care in Chattanooga hospitals is down to 10. It has been as high as 22.

Coronavirus cases in the state has risen by 932 in a day, reaching 37,235. Fifty more have been hospitalized - up to 2,386.

In Nashville, there have been three confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours - a 101-year-old female, an 80-year-old male and an 89-year-old female. All three had underlying health conditions.

A total of 92 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 95 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There have been 8,396 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Nashville.

Memphis casualties are at 167. The number of cases went up 191 to 8,394.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had just 740 cases.

Bledsoe County is at 616 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 406 cases - a rise of 56 cases in two days. There have been three deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 257 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 54 cases and is at four deaths - up one. Sequatchie County is at 24 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 55 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 31 cases. Franklin County has 69 cases and now three deaths.



McMinn County is at 192 cases and 17 deaths - up two.



Monroe County is at 115 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,231 cases - up 15 - and has gone up to 51 deaths.



There are 840 cases - up 47 - in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths - up one.