 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 29; Cases Rise To 2,277; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29, the county Health Department reported on Wednesday. However, there were 14 more virus deaths across Tennessee. 

The county has had 2,277 cases.

There are 36 hospitalizations, including 19 from Hamilton County.

Those in intensive care in Chattanooga hospitals is down to 10. It has been as high as 22.

Coronavirus cases in the state has risen by 932 in a day, reaching 37,235. Fifty more have been hospitalized - up to 2,386.

In Nashville, there have been three confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours - a 101-year-old female, an 80-year-old male and an 89-year-old female.  All three had underlying health conditions.

A total of 92 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 95 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There have been 8,396 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Nashville.

Memphis casualties are at 167. The number of cases went up 191 to 8,394.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had just 740 cases.

Bledsoe County is at 616 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 406 cases - a rise of 56 cases in two days. There have been three deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 257 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 54 cases and is at four deaths - up one. Sequatchie County is at 24 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 55 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 31 cases. Franklin County has 69 cases and now three deaths.

McMinn County is at 192 cases and 17 deaths - up two.


Monroe County is at 115 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,231 cases - up 15 - and has gone up to 51 deaths.

There are 840 cases - up 47 - in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths - up one. 

 


June 24, 2020

Pregnant LaFayette Woman, 20, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Marble Top Road

June 24, 2020

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 29; Cases Rise To 2,277; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths

June 24, 2020

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann Endorses Bill Hagerty For U.S. Senate


A pregnant LaFayette, Ga., woman has died in a single-vehicle wreck on Marble Top Road. Brooklyn Danielle Hunter was 20. Her unborn child had been named Elijah Daniel. The Georgia State ... (click for more)

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29, the county Health Department reported on Wednesday. However, there were 14 more virus deaths across Tennessee. The county has had 2,277 cases. ... (click for more)

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann on Wednesday endorsed Bill Hagerty for Senate, highlighting his business experience. “Bill Hagerty is a trustworthy conservative businessman, just like President ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Pregnant LaFayette Woman, 20, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Marble Top Road

A pregnant LaFayette, Ga., woman has died in a single-vehicle wreck on Marble Top Road. Brooklyn Danielle Hunter was 20. Her unborn child had been named Elijah Daniel. The Georgia State Patrol said she was negotiating a curve when she lost control of her 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It went off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. It began rotating sideways ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 29; Cases Rise To 2,277; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29, the county Health Department reported on Wednesday. However, there were 14 more virus deaths across Tennessee. The county has had 2,277 cases. There are 36 hospitalizations, including 19 from Hamilton County. Those in intensive care in Chattanooga hospitals is down to 10. It has been as high as 22. Coronavirus cases in ... (click for more)

Opinion

So Which Is It, Kathy Lennon?

I want to first start off by offering my condolences for what must be a difficult time you are going through. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. With that being said, Kathy Lennon’s statement is just not supported by the facts, and here they are: -Marco Perez is documented as Kathy Lennon’s Campaign Treasurer in her 2016 campaign to unseat then School Board Chairman ... (click for more)

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Among Minor League Clubs Suing Insurance Companies For Not Paying Off On Business Interruption Policies

The Chattanooga Lookouts is among 15 minor league clubs suing insurance companies for failure to pay off claims on business interruption policies. The lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the failure of baseball to get underway this season due to the coronavirus has caused "catastrophic financial losses" to the Minor League operations." The Lookouts have ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Battling Racism In Sports

This week the University of Cincinnati voted to remove former Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott's name from the school's baseball stadium. At the same time, officials at Florida State University in Tallahassee are looking into removing Doak Campbell's name from that school's football stadium. It appears the " Black Lives Matter " movement is really beginning to take hold. Marge ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors