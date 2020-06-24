 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Pregnant LaFayette Woman, 20, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Marble Top Road

Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Brooklyn Danielle Hunter
Brooklyn Danielle Hunter

A pregnant LaFayette, Ga., woman has died in a single-vehicle wreck on Marble Top Road.

Brooklyn Danielle Hunter was 20. Her unborn child had been named Elijah Daniel.

The Georgia State Patrol said she was negotiating a curve when she lost control of her 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It went off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. It began rotating sideways and then struck a ditch. The Jeep landed on the passenger side.

The wreck happened on Sunday at 9:05 p.m., and she died after being taken to the hospital.

She was a graduate of LaFayette High School Class of 2018 and an employee of Roper for the past three years.

She is preceded in death by her mother Kristina Shavers James; uncle, Sam Shavers.

Survivors include her father, Danny (Mandie) Hunter; fiancé, Brandon Yancey; siblings, Jessica, Haley, Morgan, Ethan, Caleb and Landen; grandparents, Bobby and Angie Hunter, Bethe Rose and Jim Pruitt; aunts and uncles, Audra (Nick) Tatum, Amanda (David) Dobbins and Jamie Shavers; several cousins also survive.

Memorial services will be Friday at 2 p.m.

in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe, with Rev. David Goines officiating.


June 24, 2020

Pregnant LaFayette Woman, 20, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Marble Top Road

June 24, 2020

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 29; Cases Rise To 2,277; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths

June 24, 2020

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann Endorses Bill Hagerty For U.S. Senate


A pregnant LaFayette, Ga., woman has died in a single-vehicle wreck on Marble Top Road. Brooklyn Danielle Hunter was 20. Her unborn child had been named Elijah Daniel. The Georgia State ... (click for more)

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29, the county Health Department reported on Wednesday. However, there were 14 more virus deaths across Tennessee. The county has had 2,277 cases. ... (click for more)

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann on Wednesday endorsed Bill Hagerty for Senate, highlighting his business experience. “Bill Hagerty is a trustworthy conservative businessman, just like President ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Pregnant LaFayette Woman, 20, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Marble Top Road

A pregnant LaFayette, Ga., woman has died in a single-vehicle wreck on Marble Top Road. Brooklyn Danielle Hunter was 20. Her unborn child had been named Elijah Daniel. The Georgia State Patrol said she was negotiating a curve when she lost control of her 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It went off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. It began rotating sideways ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Remain At 29; Cases Rise To 2,277; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29, the county Health Department reported on Wednesday. However, there were 14 more virus deaths across Tennessee. The county has had 2,277 cases. There are 36 hospitalizations, including 19 from Hamilton County. Those in intensive care in Chattanooga hospitals is down to 10. It has been as high as 22. Coronavirus cases in ... (click for more)

Opinion

So Which Is It, Kathy Lennon?

I want to first start off by offering my condolences for what must be a difficult time you are going through. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. With that being said, Kathy Lennon’s statement is just not supported by the facts, and here they are: -Marco Perez is documented as Kathy Lennon’s Campaign Treasurer in her 2016 campaign to unseat then School Board Chairman ... (click for more)

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Among Minor League Clubs Suing Insurance Companies For Not Paying Off On Business Interruption Policies

The Chattanooga Lookouts is among 15 minor league clubs suing insurance companies for failure to pay off claims on business interruption policies. The lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the failure of baseball to get underway this season due to the coronavirus has caused "catastrophic financial losses" to the Minor League operations." The Lookouts have ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Battling Racism In Sports

This week the University of Cincinnati voted to remove former Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott's name from the school's baseball stadium. At the same time, officials at Florida State University in Tallahassee are looking into removing Doak Campbell's name from that school's football stadium. It appears the " Black Lives Matter " movement is really beginning to take hold. Marge ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors