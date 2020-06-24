Pregnant LaFayette Woman, 20, Dies In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Marble Top Road

A pregnant LaFayette, Ga., woman has died in a single-vehicle wreck on Marble Top Road.

Brooklyn Danielle Hunter was 20. Her unborn child had been named Elijah Daniel.

The Georgia State Patrol said she was negotiating a curve when she lost control of her 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It went off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. It began rotating sideways and then struck a ditch. The Jeep landed on the passenger side.

The wreck happened on Sunday at 9:05 p.m., and she died after being taken to the hospital.

She was a graduate of LaFayette High School Class of 2018 and an employee of Roper for the past three years.

She is preceded in death by her mother Kristina Shavers James; uncle, Sam Shavers.

Survivors include her father, Danny (Mandie) Hunter; fiancé, Brandon Yancey; siblings, Jessica, Haley, Morgan, Ethan, Caleb and Landen; grandparents, Bobby and Angie Hunter, Bethe Rose and Jim Pruitt; aunts and uncles, Audra (Nick) Tatum, Amanda (David) Dobbins and Jamie Shavers; several cousins also survive.

Memorial services will be Friday at 2 p.m.

in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe, with Rev. David Goines officiating.