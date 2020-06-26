 Friday, June 26, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Nathaniel Dave, Suspect In June 9 Homicide Of Tedrick Walker, Is Arrested In Indianapolis

Friday, June 26, 2020

Nathaniel Dave, 26, the suspect in the June 9 homicide of Tederic Walker is now in custody.

Today Chattanooga Police were notified that Dave was arrested in Indianapolis, In. with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals - Great Lakes and Smokey Mountain Task Forces, Indianapolis Police Department and CPD Fugitive Unit. 

Arrangements will be made to extradite Dave to Hamilton County. 

As reported on June 9, Tedrick Walker, 27, died from injuries he received when he was shot Monday night on Jeffrey Lane.

At approximately 11:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched on a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of Jeffrey Lane.
They located Walker suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a life-threatening injury. He later succumbed to his injuries. 
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.  

