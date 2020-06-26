Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13473, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal
Year 2019-2020 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning
July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2020; appropriating same to the payment of
expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable
property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid,
when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent
taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section
2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322
and 31-354.
VI.
Ordinances – First Reading: (None)
VII. Resolutions:
FINANCE
a. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract with
E-Government Solutions for the implementation and maintenance of a city wide
municipal property tax billing and collection software system for three (3) years
beginning July 1, 2020, plus two (2) one year extensions, for an amount not to exceed
$63,800.00.
HUMAN RESOURCES
b. A resolution authorizing the Human Resources Department to apply for, and if
awarded, to accept the FY2021 State and Local Government Financial Wellness
Grants Program for a one (1) year, non-renewable initiative to begin on September
14, 2020 through September 30, 2021, for up to $100,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. W-20-011-201 JDH Company, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN,
Replacement Roofing System for multiple buildings at MBWWTP, in the amount of
$311,848.00, plus a contingency amount of $32,000.00, for an amount not to exceed
$343,848.00. (District 1)
d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Tri-State Roofing
Contractors, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. M-18-002-201, the
Replacement Roofing System for the Bessie Smith Center, for an increased amount of
$96,294.50, for a revised contract amount of $395,839.30, plus a contingency amount
of $30,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $425,839.30. (District 8)
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. E-20-010-201 to Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., Disaster
Recovery Management Services Contract for year one (1) of a four (4) year term
blanket contract, for a contract amount of $261,214.00. (Revised)
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)
6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with
Chattanooga Flying Disc Club, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for disc golf
courses at city public parks for daily use and tournament play for a term of one (1)
year, with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1) year each.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. A resolution authorizing the Land Development Office to waive the review fee for
WaterWays, a non-profit corporation, to improve the stream hydrology and buffer
zone and to protect and restore water resources at or near 4216 Mountain Creek Road,
Chattanooga, TN, as outlined in the attached request, in the amount of $1,375.00.
(District 1) (Sponsored by Vice-Chairman Smith and Councilman Mitchell)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.