Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13473, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal

Year 2019-2020 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning

July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2020; appropriating same to the payment of

expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable

property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid,

when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent

taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section

2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City

Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322

and 31-354.



VI.

Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:FINANCEa. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract withE-Government Solutions for the implementation and maintenance of a city widemunicipal property tax billing and collection software system for three (3) yearsbeginning July 1, 2020, plus two (2) one year extensions, for an amount not to exceed$63,800.00.HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the Human Resources Department to apply for, and ifawarded, to accept the FY2021 State and Local Government Financial WellnessGrants Program for a one (1) year, non-renewable initiative to begin on September14, 2020 through September 30, 2021, for up to $100,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. W-20-011-201 JDH Company, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN,Replacement Roofing System for multiple buildings at MBWWTP, in the amount of$311,848.00, plus a contingency amount of $32,000.00, for an amount not to exceed$343,848.00. (District 1)d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Tri-State RoofingContractors, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. M-18-002-201, theReplacement Roofing System for the Bessie Smith Center, for an increased amount of$96,294.50, for a revised contract amount of $395,839.30, plus a contingency amountof $30,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $425,839.30. (District 8)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. E-20-010-201 to Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., DisasterRecovery Management Services Contract for year one (1) of a four (4) year termblanket contract, for a contract amount of $261,214.00. (Revised)VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Premises Use Agreement withChattanooga Flying Disc Club, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for disc golfcourses at city public parks for daily use and tournament play for a term of one (1)year, with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1) year each.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Land Development Office to waive the review fee forWaterWays, a non-profit corporation, to improve the stream hydrology and bufferzone and to protect and restore water resources at or near 4216 Mountain Creek Road,Chattanooga, TN, as outlined in the attached request, in the amount of $1,375.00.(District 1) (Sponsored by Vice-Chairman Smith and Councilman Mitchell)8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.