 Friday, June 26, 2020 79.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, June 26, 2020

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading:

FINANCE

a. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13473, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal
Year 2019-2020 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning
July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2020; appropriating same to the payment of
expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable
property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid,
when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent
taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section
2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322
and 31-354.

VI.

Ordinances – First Reading: (None)

VII. Resolutions:

FINANCE

a. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract with
E-Government Solutions for the implementation and maintenance of a city wide
municipal property tax billing and collection software system for three (3) years
beginning July 1, 2020, plus two (2) one year extensions, for an amount not to exceed
$63,800.00.

HUMAN RESOURCES

b. A resolution authorizing the Human Resources Department to apply for, and if
awarded, to accept the FY2021 State and Local Government Financial Wellness
Grants Program for a one (1) year, non-renewable initiative to begin on September
14, 2020 through September 30, 2021, for up to $100,000.00.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. W-20-011-201 JDH Company, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN,
Replacement Roofing System for multiple buildings at MBWWTP, in the amount of
$311,848.00, plus a contingency amount of $32,000.00, for an amount not to exceed
$343,848.00. (District 1)

d. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Tri-State Roofing
Contractors, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. M-18-002-201, the
Replacement Roofing System for the Bessie Smith Center, for an increased amount of
$96,294.50, for a revised contract amount of $395,839.30, plus a contingency amount
of $30,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $425,839.30. (District 8)

e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. E-20-010-201 to Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., Disaster
Recovery Management Services Contract for year one (1) of a four (4) year term
blanket contract, for a contract amount of $261,214.00. (Revised)

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Other Business.

X. Committee Reports.

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with
Chattanooga Flying Disc Club, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for disc golf
courses at city public parks for daily use and tournament play for a term of one (1)
year, with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1) year each.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

b. A resolution authorizing the Land Development Office to waive the review fee for
WaterWays, a non-profit corporation, to improve the stream hydrology and buffer
zone and to protect and restore water resources at or near 4216 Mountain Creek Road,
Chattanooga, TN, as outlined in the attached request, in the amount of $1,375.00.
(District 1) (Sponsored by Vice-Chairman Smith and Councilman Mitchell)

8. Purchases.

9. Other Business.

10. Committee Reports.

11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

12. Adjournment.


June 26, 2020

1,900 New Coronavirus In Georgia, 25 More Deaths

June 26, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

June 26, 2020

Chadwick Enters Plea Agreement For March 2017 Homicide Of Jalen Little


Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,770 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 25 more since Thursday. The confirmed cases are now at 72,995 ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Zachary Chadwick pled guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder in the March 11, 2017 homicide of Jalen Little In Hamilton County Criminal Court Friday morning, Assistant District Attorney ... (click for more)



Breaking News

1,900 New Coronavirus In Georgia, 25 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,770 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 25 more since Thursday. The confirmed cases are now at 72,995 - up from 71,095 - an increase of 1,900. Hospitalizations are at 10,605 - up 148 since Thursday. Whitfield County has 27 new cases for a total of 917, and 10 deaths. Officials said ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13473, hereinafter also known as ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Buckwheat’ Bagged Us!

I sometimes think one of America’s greatest tragedies -- "a date which will live in infamy" – may have resulted into catapulting the American spirit into forming the greatest civilized nation the world has ever known. The Japanese sneak attack on our Pacific fleet on a quiet Sunday morning on Dec 7, 1941, was the biggest kick in the teeth our country has ever experienced and whether ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Abby Bateman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team

Chattanooga graduate Abby Bateman was selected to the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Academic All-America Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced Thursday. Bateman, a two-time Academic All-American, is one of 11 repeats on the team. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in May with 4.0 grade point average in Marketing. ... (click for more)

CFC Practicing Hard For July 11 Tournament In Empty Stadium

The Chattanooga Football Club’s practices look a bit odd from far away. Players in red and blue kits darted around a collection of mannequins meant to simulate defenders. Coach Peter Fuller’s squad goes through COVID-proof drills, which mostly focused on team cohesion on the pitch. “It’s simulating the shape of an opponent, and we were mainly working on our shape and how we ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors