UTC Students, Faculty Rally At Chamberlain Field In Search Of Racial Justice

Gloomy skies and a smattering of rain did little to dampen the spirit of the hundred or so protesters who flocked to UT-Chattanooga’s Chamberlain Field in order to demand divestment from the UTC police department. The “Concerned Citizens for Justice” and several other students listed seven demands for Chancellor Steven Angle.

Among these are the disarming of the department, divesting half of the police budget into working students, faculty, staff, and counseling services, and creating a student-run system for reporting racism and hate crimes. The flier found on Facebook also includes a petition to the chancellor.

“UTC PD is out of control. I have personally witnessed officers smoking vapes on a smoke-free campus with white students playing cornhole in front of student housing,” said UTC student Jennah Hyppolite. “Meanwhile, black students are afraid to walk home to their dorms at night because UTC PD is constantly harassing and interrogating students. UTC faculty can’t even make it home without being surrounded by six police officers. One woman with six police officers.”

“What makes up America is queer and black people, and a country founded on the violence and oppression of brown and queer people, and anyone who is not white, heterosexual, middle-class, and male,” said a student who identified himself as Mo. “I know that while liberation is not here yet, and if not I, my children will see it and future generations will see it.”

“UTC is supposed to protect students and faculty no matter what race or color or what sex they are,” said student Marlon Carter. “What are you doing Steve Angle? Who am I looking up to? You’re just letting this go on, and you’re not doing anything about it? Are we the only brave souls out here? Are we?”

“We’ve gotten to a time where you can’t go silent about police brutality against black and brown people,” said grad student Hannah Oliver. “I just heard of the recent event with the racial profiling, and I think the toxic racism and profiling happens in every police department, so that includes UTC PD. We need to fix it here in our home.”

Students were not the only people out on Chamberlain. Several faculty were mingling around the field. In fact, it appeared that faculty and staff may have indeed outnumbered the students.

“I think the climate we’re in now has brought an awareness that we should be looking closely at some of the policies we have in place,” said sociology professor Dr. Darrell Walsh. “Right now, I can’t say what particular policy is a problem or causes racism. But we will be moving forward, since as a department we are engaged in that kind of scholarship. We have decided to form some committees and will be using some of the resources in our area to present some empirical evidence, and then the leadership at the University will take that into account.”

“It’s really good to see students coming out and standing up for diversity and equal rights, and to really show that black lives do matter,” said communications professor Dr. Jack Zibluk. “It’s great to see that a lot of people believe that.”

Dr. Yancy Freeman, vice-chancellor for enrollment and student affairs, said the university worked closely with the organizers of the protest. He said the university has “every intention” of meeting with and talking to students about their experiences with racism on campus, and how the university can possibly solve those issues.

Chattanooga’s protest organizers Marie Mott and Cameron “C-Grimey” Williams were also in attendance. Mr. Williams had a very specific demand for those faculty in attendance.

“Which one of you will approach administration and start petitions to make a cultural change on UTC’s campus?” said Mr. Williams. “Because it starts with you all, the ones who have tenure, the ones who have sweat equity on this campus. Let us not just make this a photo-op for social media, or a time of solidarity, because this is the easy part. When you stand alone or have only a few, will you still have this bravery in your heart?”

Marie Mott simultaneously praised Chattanooga’s youth while scolding the older generation in charge of the city.

“When our babies have the courage, the fortitude, the decency to step up and organize themselves and say that white privilege exists, and racism and racist institutions exist, what in the world is the problem with the adult citizenry?” asked Ms. Mott. “If our children can admit what is wrong and feel it is necessary to respond with demands of change.”