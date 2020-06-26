 Friday, June 26, 2020 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


UTC Students, Faculty Rally At Chamberlain Field In Search Of Racial Justice

Friday, June 26, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus
- photo by Joseph Dycus

Gloomy skies and a smattering of rain did little to dampen the spirit of the hundred or so protesters who flocked to UT-Chattanooga’s Chamberlain Field in order to demand divestment from the UTC police department. The “Concerned Citizens for Justice” and several other students listed seven demands for Chancellor Steven Angle.

Among these are the disarming of the department, divesting half of the police budget into working students, faculty, staff, and counseling services, and creating a student-run system for reporting racism and hate crimes. The flier found on Facebook also includes a petition to the chancellor.

“UTC PD is out of control. I have personally witnessed officers smoking vapes on a smoke-free campus with white students playing cornhole in front of student housing,” said UTC student Jennah Hyppolite. “Meanwhile, black students are afraid to walk home to their dorms at night because UTC PD is constantly harassing and interrogating students. UTC faculty can’t even make it home without being surrounded by six police officers. One woman with six police officers.”

“What makes up America is queer and black people, and a country founded on the violence and oppression of brown and queer people, and anyone who is not white, heterosexual, middle-class, and male,” said a student who identified himself as Mo. “I know that while liberation is not here yet, and if not I, my children will see it and future generations will see it.”

“UTC is supposed to protect students and faculty no matter what race or color or what sex they are,” said student Marlon Carter. “What are you doing Steve Angle? Who am I looking up to? You’re just letting this go on, and you’re not doing anything about it? Are we the only brave souls out here? Are we?”

“We’ve gotten to a time where you can’t go silent about police brutality against black and brown people,” said grad student Hannah Oliver. “I just heard of the recent event with the racial profiling, and I think the toxic racism and profiling happens in every police department, so that includes UTC PD. We need to fix it here in our home.”

Students were not the only people out on Chamberlain. Several faculty were mingling around the field. In fact, it appeared that faculty and staff may have indeed outnumbered the students.

“I think the climate we’re in now has brought an awareness that we should be looking closely at some of the policies we have in place,” said sociology professor Dr. Darrell Walsh. “Right now, I can’t say what particular policy is a problem or causes racism. But we will be moving forward, since as a department we are engaged in that kind of scholarship. We have decided to form some committees and will be using some of the resources in our area to present some empirical evidence, and then the leadership at the University will take that into account.”

“It’s really good to see students coming out and standing up for diversity and equal rights, and to really show that black lives do matter,” said communications professor Dr. Jack Zibluk. “It’s great to see that a lot of people believe that.”

Dr. Yancy Freeman, vice-chancellor for enrollment and student affairs, said the university worked closely with the organizers of the protest. He said the university has “every intention” of meeting with and talking to students about their experiences with racism on campus, and how the university can possibly solve those issues.

Chattanooga’s protest organizers Marie Mott and Cameron “C-Grimey” Williams were also in attendance. Mr. Williams had a very specific demand for those faculty in attendance.

“Which one of you will approach administration and start petitions to make a cultural change on UTC’s campus?” said Mr. Williams. “Because it starts with you all, the ones who have tenure, the ones who have sweat equity on this campus. Let us not just make this a photo-op for social media, or a time of solidarity, because this is the easy part. When you stand alone or have only a few, will you still have this bravery in your heart?”

Marie Mott simultaneously praised Chattanooga’s youth while scolding the older generation in charge of the city.

“When our babies have the courage, the fortitude, the decency to step up and organize themselves and say that white privilege exists, and racism and racist institutions exist, what in the world is the problem with the adult citizenry?” asked Ms. Mott. “If our children can admit what is wrong and feel it is necessary to respond with demands of change.”   

 


June 27, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 26, 2020

Police Blotter: Woman Throws Meat Into Sewer After Man Gets Call; Police Skeptical Of Man's Story That He Was Beat Up By Homeless

June 26, 2020

UTC Students, Faculty Rally At Chamberlain Field In Search Of Racial Justice


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: jayy show AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 2620 BOYTE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Police responded to a vandalism at Cypress Street Court. A woman said she was in her apartment and a female was knocking on her door. She said she told the female to leave and then someone kicked ... (click for more)

Gloomy skies and a smattering of rain did little to dampen the spirit of the hundred or so protesters who flocked to UT-Chattanooga’s Chamberlain Field in order to demand divestment from the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: jayy show AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY 2620 BOYTE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EVADING ARREST LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT RECKLESS DRIVING FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Throws Meat Into Sewer After Man Gets Call; Police Skeptical Of Man's Story That He Was Beat Up By Homeless

Police responded to a vandalism at Cypress Street Court. A woman said she was in her apartment and a female was knocking on her door. She said she told the female to leave and then someone kicked the air conditioner into her apartment. She said she "knows it was Jessica" that lives a few doors down from hers because she could recognize her voice. An officer knocked on a couple of ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It is with heartfelt sadness we at The Saturday Funnies grieve over the news that one of the genuinely funny men in Chattanooga’s glorious history of belly laughs, Luke Morin, died on Tuesday after living a life as full and happy as he so richly deserved. Luke lived for every moment and it is the endless memories of some of his world-class capers that will keep a smile on the faces ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Abby Bateman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team

Chattanooga graduate Abby Bateman was selected to the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Academic All-America Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced Thursday. Bateman, a two-time Academic All-American, is one of 11 repeats on the team. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in May with 4.0 grade point average in Marketing. ... (click for more)

CFC Practicing Hard For July 11 Tournament In Empty Stadium

The Chattanooga Football Club’s practices look a bit odd from far away. Players in red and blue kits darted around a collection of mannequins meant to simulate defenders. Coach Peter Fuller’s squad goes through COVID-proof drills, which mostly focused on team cohesion on the pitch. “It’s simulating the shape of an opponent, and we were mainly working on our shape and how we ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors