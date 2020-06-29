Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, June 29, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, June 29, 2020
Post Office On East Brainerd Road Reopens

The U.S. Post Office at 7610 E. Brainerd Road is now open. The office was temporarily closed while repairs were made due to damage sustained in the April tornado. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Tennessee District serves ZIP Codes 370-374, 376-385 in Tennessee and 307 in northern Georgia. ... (click for more)

Opinion

1 Step Forward Then 2 Steps Back

I am hoping from the bottom of my heart that the intolerant and vile individual that threatened to burn down Shuford’s BBQ will be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law. I also hope reparations will be ordered by the courts for the disruption of this small local business who has been serving Chattanooga successfully for over 30 years. This hypocrite just proved they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Weekend Leftovers

As this week we prepare to celebrate America’s Independence on Saturday, I find my desk is groaning under the weight of things I must share, so please indulge my need to serve some leftovers lest they turn stale and be forgotten. The most horrifying story of the month, which ends Tuesday night, came on Sunday when the lead story on Chattanoogan.com blared: “BBQ Restaurant Cancels ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers Wins Cookeville City Amateur

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers had a very memorable weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The NJCAA All-American golfer participated in the Cookeville City Amateur at Tennessee Tech University’s Golden Eagle Golf Club in his hometown of Cookeville, Tn. and took the crown, placing first overall in the event. However, the win was extra meaningful to Spillers and his family as ... (click for more)

UTC's Abby Bateman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team

Chattanooga graduate Abby Bateman was selected to the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Academic All-America Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced Thursday. Bateman, a two-time Academic All-American, is one of 11 repeats on the team. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in May with 4.0 grade point average in Marketing. ... (click for more)


