 Monday, June 29, 2020 82.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


State To Extend Order Allowing Virtual Government Meetings

Monday, June 29, 2020 - by Judy Frank

One day after Signal Mountain officials went public with the problems they would face if council members and other officials were required to meet in person rather than electronically, the state has informed the town virtual meetings will be allowed for another 60 days.

The Hamilton County Commission, which had planned an in-person session on Wednesday, instead will continue to meet electronically at 9:30 a.m.

Signal Mountain Mayor Dan Landrum – who had contacted Lang Wiseman, deputy and chief counsel to the governor asking that the state extend the electronic meetings portion of the executive order beyond its July 1 expiration date – said he got good news Monday morning.

It made the mayor’s day.

“The expiration of the executive order (allowing virtual meetings of government bodies during the coronavirus pandemic would have put) an end to a municipality’s ability to hold electronic meetings,” he said this past weekend. “If a municipality allowed someone who called in to participate, whether it be a discussion or a vote, that vote could be challenged and overturned. A person calling in to listen would not count toward a quorum, or even as attending.”

The email Mayor Landrum said he received early Monday postponed concerns such as that for the next two months.

“Thanks for your email,” Mr. Wiseman wrote in a memo to the mayor. “The governor will be issuing an order today extending the remote meetings provisions for another 60 days.”  

That email contradicted a memorandum sent out last week by the Office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury to local officials across Tennessee.

It was signed by Justin P. Wilson, comptroller of the treasury, and Jason E. Mumpower, deputy comptroller.

“Please be advised that Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 34 granting local bodies the ability to conduct essential business by electronic means is set to expire on June 30, 2020,” that memo began.

“Governor Lee has indicated to our office that he does not intend to extend this authority beyond that date,” officials wrote.

Beginning July 1, members of local governing bodies in Tennessee “must be physically present to participate and vote,” according to the memo.

The threatened prohibition on virtual meetings concerned high-risk public officials such as Signal Mountain Council Member Bill Lusk between the proverbial rock and hard place.

Mr. Lusk – who suffers from diabetes and consequently is at high risk of severe complications if he gets the virus – said he thinks it’s unreasonable to require government officials to put in a physical appearance at public meetings where they could be exposed to COVID-19.

“I won’t be going (to town meetings) unless we limit the number of attendees and have at least six feet distances between council members,” he said flatly.


June 29, 2020

Pachyderm Club Hears From District 1 School Board Contenders

June 29, 2020

Georgia Reports 2,207 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

June 29, 2020

2 Children Safe After Escaping Fire At Home In East Lake


District One’s school board battle pits the longtime incumbent Rhonda Thurman against the newcomer Stephen Vickers. The downtown Pachyderm Club hosted a forum between the two, an event moderated ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,784 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 79,417- ... (click for more)

Two children are safe after their home caught fire Monday afternoon in East Lake. It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Calhoun Avenue. Responding Chattanooga ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Pachyderm Club Hears From District 1 School Board Contenders

District One’s school board battle pits the longtime incumbent Rhonda Thurman against the newcomer Stephen Vickers. The downtown Pachyderm Club hosted a forum between the two, an event moderated by Linda Moss Mines. The two candidates discussed their views on a wide range of topics pertaining to the education of District I's children. Both agreed that children should go back to ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports 2,207 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,784 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 79,417- up from 77,210 - an increase of 2,207. Hospitalizations are at 10,824 - up 113 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 54 new cases for a total of 1,055, and 10 deaths. Officials said ... (click for more)

Opinion

1 Step Forward Then 2 Steps Back

I am hoping from the bottom of my heart that the intolerant and vile individual that threatened to burn down Shuford’s BBQ will be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law. I also hope reparations will be ordered by the courts for the disruption of this small local business who has been serving Chattanooga successfully for over 30 years. This hypocrite just proved they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Weekend Leftovers

As this week we prepare to celebrate America’s Independence on Saturday, I find my desk is groaning under the weight of things I must share, so please indulge my need to serve some leftovers lest they turn stale and be forgotten. The most horrifying story of the month, which ends Tuesday night, came on Sunday when the lead story on Chattanoogan.com blared: “BBQ Restaurant Cancels ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers Wins Cookeville City Amateur

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers had a very memorable weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The NJCAA All-American golfer participated in the Cookeville City Amateur at Tennessee Tech University’s Golden Eagle Golf Club in his hometown of Cookeville, Tn. and took the crown, placing first overall in the event. However, the win was extra meaningful to Spillers and his family as ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Remembering The Great Buck Johnson

I never knew what Buck Johnson's real name was. I finally found out when I read his obituary on Sunday morning. Clay Mills Johnson served the Chattanooga community as a well-respected educator, coach and principal for 30 years before retiring in 1979. But retirement was the furthest thing in Buck's mind. You see in the later years of his educational career, Buck had begun to work ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors