6 Taken To Hospital After Fire Breaks Out At Rustic Village North Apartments Tuesday Afternoon

Multiple people were injured in an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon, prompting rescues by Chattanooga police officers and firefighters.

It happened at 2:30 p.m. at the Rustic Village North Apartments on Sunflower Lane.

Quint 6 was responding to the scene and reported seeing smoke from Bonny Oaks Drive so CFD knew they had a working fire.

When Quint 6 arrived at the apartment complex, smoke and flames were visible from one of the buildings and residents were trapped on balconies.

A second alarm was called to bring additional fire companies to the scene.

Responding Chattanooga police officers and firefighters grabbed ladders to get five people down from balconies.

Good Samaritans pulled another injured man out of the burning building from the ground floor.

Six people were transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

The extent of their injuries and conditions is unknown at this time.

Firefighters then started searching the building as there were reports of possible entrapment. They did not find anyone trapped inside.

They aggressively attacked the fire and performed a vertical ventilation, cutting holes in the roof to let out heat and smoke inside the structure in order to improve firefighting conditions.

Flames were on both floors of the building and the attic. Crews kept battling the fire.

It was deemed under control an hour later at 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Several apartments sustained significant damage. Two dogs were also rescued.

Responding units were Squads 7, 13 and 19, Quints 6, 8, 10, 19, Engines 4, 15, Hamilton County EMS, mutual aid filling fire halls for continued coverage, CPD, EPB, and IDU from Hamilton County 911.