Georgia Has 34 More Die From Coronavirus; 953 New Cases

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,147 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  34 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 49,847 - up from 48,894 -  an increase of 953.

Hospitalizations are at 8,557 - up 138 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 427, and still seven deaths. Officials said 30 have been hospitalized, including two new cases.

Walker County is now reporting 178 cases, up seven, and no deaths. Five have been hospitalized, including two new cases. Dade County has one new case at 40 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 146 cases, an increase of one, and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has no change at 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 504 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 292 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 181 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,724 cases and 250 deaths. Cobb County has 3,165 cases and 190 deaths. There are now 3,939 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 122 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,267 cases and now 135 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,794 cases and is at 149 deaths.


It's About Time Riverbend Was Cancelled - And Response

Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all. Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Inches From Hell

By ordinary standards it might be best described as one of life’s worst 1-2 punches, a pair of hard, personal blows that drop you to your knees. True, each devastating blow was uncommonly back to back. But, no, when I learned Wednesday morning that college football icon Johnny Majors had died just some 48 hours after another legend, Auburn’s Pat Dye, it was as though I’d been hit ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)

James Beach: Memories Of My Friend, Coach Majors

It was not the first time I had seen Spanish moss streaming down from a tree, but I know it was the first time it had caught my eye in such an impressionable way that scorching July day in the summer of 1988. The big majestic cypress trees which framed the picturesque Louisiana State University campus were full of the stuff, and in a way it reminded me of days past when I had seen ... (click for more)


