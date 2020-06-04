Georgia Has 34 More Die From Coronavirus; 953 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,147 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 34 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 49,847 - up from 48,894 - an increase of 953.

Hospitalizations are at 8,557 - up 138 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 427, and still seven deaths. Officials said 30 have been hospitalized, including two new cases.



Walker County is now reporting 178 cases, up seven, and no deaths. Five have been hospitalized, including two new cases. Dade County has one new case at 40 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 146 cases, an increase of one, and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has no change at 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 504 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 292 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 181 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,724 cases and 250 deaths. Cobb County has 3,165 cases and 190 deaths. There are now 3,939 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 122 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,267 cases and now 135 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,794 cases and is at 149 deaths.