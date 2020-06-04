Nashville Chancellor Says All Tennessee Voters Must Be Allowed To Vote Absentee

A Nashville chancellor ruled Thursday that Tennessee election officials must allow all voters in the state to cast absentee ballots in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle said state limits on absentee voting constitute “an unreasonable burden on the fundamental right to vote guaranteed by the Tennessee Constitution.”

She said the state must “prominently post on their websites and disseminate to County Election Officials that voters who do not wish to vote in-person due to the COVID-19 virus situation are eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail or that such voters still have the option to vote in-person during Early voting or on Election Day.”

Chancellor Ly;e said 11 other states have taken a “can-do approach” by cutting restrictions on absentee voting. Tennessee officials have expanded absentee voting, but maintain that fear of catching the virus is not a reason to get an absentee ballot. They also cite the high cost of mail voting and potential fraud problems.

The decision is expected to be appealed.

State Attorney General Herbert Slattery said, "This evening Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ordered state government to abandon long standing requirements for in person voting.

"Tennessee, like all states, must engage in a delicate balancing act: it must safeguard voters from COVID-19 exposure while ensuring that voters are not disenfranchised.

"Tennessee’s election officials consulted with experts from the Tennessee Department of Health and county health departments to create a comprehensive COVID-19 election plan that conforms to the CDC’s guidance and makes Tennessee’s polling places safer than the general community.

"The Court’s ruling, while rightly taking into account the safety of Tennessee’s voters and poll workers, failed to appropriately consider the extensive safety measures of the COVID-19 election plan, and, more importantly, gave little weight to the unanimous expertise of state and county election officials that hastily expanding absentee voting is impracticable and risks disenfranchising Tennessee voters.

"The Court’s order has taken this important decision away from Tennessee’s state and county election experts and unnecessarily risks voter confusion, potential voter fraud, and election disruption.

“It is yet another court decision replacing legislation passed by the people’s elected officials with its own judgment, largely ignoring the practicalities of implementing such a decision, and doing so in the midst of a pandemic and budget crisis.”