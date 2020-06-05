Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 50,000; 27 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,147 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 27 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 50,621 - up from 49,847 - an increase of 774.

Hospitalizations are at 8,646 - up 89 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has 11 new cases for a total of 438, and still seven deaths. Officials said 30 have been hospitalized,.



Walker County is now reporting 189 cases, up 11, and no deaths. Five have been hospitalized. Dade County has one new case at 41 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 147 cases, an increase of one, and no deaths. Eleven have been hospitalized, including one new case. Chattooga County has no change at 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 514 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 311 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 194 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,790 cases and 250 deaths. Cobb County has 3,223 cases and 194 deaths. There are now 3,986 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 124 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,372 cases and now 136 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,796 cases and is at 149 deaths.