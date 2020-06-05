 Friday, June 5, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 50,000; 27 More Deaths

Friday, June 5, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,147 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  27 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 50,621 - up from 49,847 -  an increase of 774.

Hospitalizations are at 8,646 - up 89 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has 11 new cases for a total of 438, and still seven deaths. Officials said 30 have been hospitalized,.

Walker County is now reporting 189 cases, up 11, and no deaths. Five have been hospitalized. Dade County has one new case at 41 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 147 cases, an increase of one, and no deaths. Eleven have been hospitalized, including one new case. Chattooga County has no change at 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 514 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 311 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 194 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,790 cases and 250 deaths. Cobb County has 3,223 cases and 194 deaths. There are now 3,986 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 124 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,372 cases and now 136 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,796 cases and is at 149 deaths.


It's About Time Riverbend Was Cancelled - And Response

Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all. Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I’ll admit it – this has been a tough week for me, with my beloved friends Pat Dye dying on Monday and Johnny Majors on Wednesday. The two icons were both eulogized as week as surely the greatest football coach of all-time. Pat is in various Halls of Fame for doing at Auburn what Bear did at Alabama and Johnny, for Lord’s sake, was the greatest player and then the greatest coach ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Major League Baseball: Stop Bickering

While the NBA has adapted its 2020 season and set a schedule to return during the Covid-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball is still fighting over how many games will be played and how much money will be paid to players. The two sides are still very far apart and there is a strong possibility there could be no baseball at all in 2020. This is extremely sad and unfortunate. America ... (click for more)


