 Monday, June 8, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Democrats Elect Rodney Strong As Chair

Monday, June 8, 2020

The Hamilton County Democratic Party has elected Rodney Strong to be the new party chair.  The HCDP County Assembly met using a secure teleconferencing system provided by the Tennessee Democratic Party to hold the special election to replace outgoing Chair Khristy Wilkinson who resigned in April. 

Seventy-five HCDP precinct leaders elected Mr. Strong by acclamation.  Mr. Strong will complete the term of office that will expire in 2021.

Mr. Strong is a lifelong Democrat who resides in Red Bank with his wife Lynn.  He is a retired assistant district attorney with the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office and currently serves as a part-time magistrate.  Mr. Strong has been a supporter of the Chattanooga Theatre Centre where he has acted and often serves backstage production duties.  He is a current member of the CTC Board of Directors.

He is also a long time member of First Baptist Church (Downtown) where he has served as a deacon, Sunday school leader and member of the Sanctuary Choir.

Upon his election, Mr. Strong said, “I look forward to working together with my fellow Democrats to build a better community for all. A community that is inclusive and dedicated to justice for all.”

Dennis Clark served as acting chair but will resume his role as vice chair.  Treasurer Melody Shekari and Secretary Larry Miller are the other HCDP elected leaders.


June 8, 2020

Stacey Lynn Ball Found With Stolen Vehicle, Meth In East Ridge

June 8, 2020

Drug Raid In East Ridge Nets Large Amounts Of Cash, Marijuana, Mushrooms, Weapons

June 8, 2020

Attorney Questions Arrest Of Trevan Young With Broken-Down AR-15 At Downtown Chattanooga Rally


East Ridge Police have arrested Stacey Lynn Ball after finding her driving a Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen earlier in the day at 7717 Lee Highway in Chattanooga. Police had ... (click for more)

A drug raid in East Ridge has netted a large amount of cash, marijuana, mushrooms and weapons. In the incident on Friday, investigators with the East Ridge Police Department Crime Suppression ... (click for more)

An attorney questioned the arrest of a protester found with a broken-down AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at a downtown Chattanooga rally. Attorney McCracken Poston said Trevan Young was taken ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Stacey Lynn Ball Found With Stolen Vehicle, Meth In East Ridge

East Ridge Police have arrested Stacey Lynn Ball after finding her driving a Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen earlier in the day at 7717 Lee Highway in Chattanooga. Police had stopped Ms. Ball, 35, after she almost caused a wreck the way she pulled out of the Valero gas station on Ringgold Road. Ms. Ball said she had bought the vehicle from an individual known ... (click for more)

Drug Raid In East Ridge Nets Large Amounts Of Cash, Marijuana, Mushrooms, Weapons

A drug raid in East Ridge has netted a large amount of cash, marijuana, mushrooms and weapons. In the incident on Friday, investigators with the East Ridge Police Department Crime Suppression Unit and East Ridge K9 officer executed a narcotics search warrant at 883 Donaldson Road. The search warrant stemmed from a several-weeks of investigation following community complaints. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Tim, Are You Nuts?’

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors