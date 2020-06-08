Hamilton County Democrats Elect Rodney Strong As Chair

The Hamilton County Democratic Party has elected Rodney Strong to be the new party chair. The HCDP County Assembly met using a secure teleconferencing system provided by the Tennessee Democratic Party to hold the special election to replace outgoing Chair Khristy Wilkinson who resigned in April.

Seventy-five HCDP precinct leaders elected Mr. Strong by acclamation. Mr. Strong will complete the term of office that will expire in 2021.

Mr. Strong is a lifelong Democrat who resides in Red Bank with his wife Lynn. He is a retired assistant district attorney with the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office and currently serves as a part-time magistrate. Mr. Strong has been a supporter of the Chattanooga Theatre Centre where he has acted and often serves backstage production duties. He is a current member of the CTC Board of Directors.

He is also a long time member of First Baptist Church (Downtown) where he has served as a deacon, Sunday school leader and member of the Sanctuary Choir.

Upon his election, Mr. Strong said, “I look forward to working together with my fellow Democrats to build a better community for all. A community that is inclusive and dedicated to justice for all.”

Dennis Clark served as acting chair but will resume his role as vice chair. Treasurer Melody Shekari and Secretary Larry Miller are the other HCDP elected leaders.