Drug Raid In East Ridge Nets Large Amounts Of Cash, Marijuana, Mushrooms, Weapons

Monday, June 8, 2020
Koby Proctor
Koby Proctor

A drug raid in East Ridge has netted a large amount of cash, marijuana, mushrooms and weapons.

In the incident on Friday, investigators with the East Ridge Police Department Crime Suppression Unit and East Ridge K9 officer executed a narcotics search warrant at 883 Donaldson Road. The search warrant stemmed from a several-weeks of investigation following community complaints. ATF assisted East Ridge in the investigation. 

Koby Proctor, 19, and John Michael Coulter, 63, were arrested.

Proctor’s charges are possession of Schedule VI drug for resale, possession of Schedule I drug for resale, possession of a Schedule IV drug for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coulter is charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a Schedule  I drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Investigators seized $19,523 in cash, 2.856 pounds of marijuana, 28.7 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms), a shotgun, nine pistols, three rifles, and 35 pressed Xanax pills. 

East Ridge Police Chief Stan Allen said, "The illicit counterfeit Xanax pills seized represent a concerning trend in our community.

These tablets often contain chemicals other than what are being sought by the end user and are commonly found to contain Fentanyl.

Proctor was transported to the Hamilton County Jail on a $66,500 bond.

Coulter was transported to the Hamilton County Jail on a $44,000 bond

The East Ridge Police Department would like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms for their assistance in this matter.

John Michael Coulter
John Michael Coulter

