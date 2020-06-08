 Monday, June 8, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 28 New Cases Of Coronavirus; Deaths Remain At 19; Tennessee Has 3 New Deaths

Monday, June 8, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a cumulative total of 1,486. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county.

 

The number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals has dropped to nine - from a high of 17 near the end of May.

 

The state reported three more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 421.

There were 563 new cases.

That brings the total to 26,944.

Sixteen more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,948.

Davidson County has had 72 deaths from the virus and 6,228 cases - up by 72. 

Memphis is at 127 deaths. It has 5,927 cases.

Knox still is at five deaths and has 481 cases - up 12.

Bledsoe County is at 613 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 219 cases - an increase of 20. There have been two deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 221 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 45 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 10 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 27 cases. Franklin County has 54 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 153 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens. 

Monroe County is at 76 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 23 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 987 cases and remains at 46 deaths.

There are 630 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths. 


June 8, 2020

Georgia Has 2,208 Coronavirus Deaths; 52,497 Cases; Whitfield Has 2 More Deaths

June 8, 2020

Hamilton County Tested Over 2,800 People Last Week For COVID-19

June 8, 2020

State Sues Operators Of Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park For "Terrorizing Residents": Judge Signs Restraining Order


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,208 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 52,497 ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department tested a combined 2,845 individuals at four testing events during the week of Monday, June 1 – Sunday, June 7. Testing sites and the number of individuals ... (click for more)

State Attorney General Herbert Slattery has filed suit in Hamilton County Chancery Court against the owners and operators of the Auburn Hills Mobile Home Park in Ooltewah, saying they have long ... (click for more)



Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Tim, Are You Nuts?’

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ... (click for more)

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


