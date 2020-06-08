Hamilton County Has 28 New Cases Of Coronavirus; Deaths Remain At 19; Tennessee Has 3 New Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a cumulative total of 1,486. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county.

The number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals has dropped to nine - from a high of 17 near the end of May.

The state reported three more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 421.



There were 563 new cases.

That brings the total to 26,944.Sixteen more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,948.Davidson County has had 72 deaths from the virus and 6,228 cases - up by 72.Memphis is at 127 deaths. It has 5,927 cases.Knox still is at five deaths and has 481 cases - up 12.Bledsoe County is at 613 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.Bradley County is up to 219 cases - an increase of 20. There have been two deaths.Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 221 and no deaths.Marion County is at 45 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 10 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 27 cases. Franklin County has 54 cases with one death.McMinn County is at 153 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.Monroe County is at 76 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 23 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 987 cases and remains at 46 deaths.



There are 630 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths.

