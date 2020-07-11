 Saturday, July 11, 2020 90.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Robert Franklin Charged With Arson In July 4 Hixson Pike Business Fires

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Robert Franklin, 36, of Crossville, was arrested Saturday and charged with arson following two recent fires at different Hixson businesses. 

Franklin is accused of setting fire to two buildings on Hixson Pike on July 4.

Fire officials said, "A motive is unclear. The suspect was uncooperative with investigators. He does not have any connection to the businesses where he allegedly set the fires." 

The businesses involved were in close proximity to one another and the fires took place around the same time. 

The Chattanooga Fire Department first responded to 4221 Hixson Pike, the Precision Tune Auto Care at 3:35 p.m. July 4.

Officials said, "Quint 16 was first on scene and found heavy black smoke coming from the building. Tires and pallets were on fire at the back of the business. Flames also got into the back bay where cars are worked on. Firefighters stopped the fire from getting to the oil tanks inside.
They got the fire out on the exterior and the interior and also extinguished a brush fire on the hill behind the structure. There were no injuries.

"Then, a few minutes later and right up the street, we were called to 4525 Hixson Pike at Southern Insurance Associates.  Units were in area for the first fire and they were able to respond quickly to the second location.

"Bystanders spotted the fire from the road and called it in. They also used a garden hose and flower pot to try to put it out. Flames were coming from a window at the back of the building when crews pulled up.

"Firefighters got the window fire out and made entry into the business to check the interior. They made an investigation and determined that the fire was fully extinguished.

"There was smoke damage to the inside of the building, as well as water and fire damage to a back office. The owners said there was $50,000 in damage.

"Evidence showed the same person intentionally set both fires. Surveillance captured Franklin and his vehicle at the businesses that were targeted. He was arrested and charged with two counts of arson Saturday morning.

"CFD would like to thank the Chattanooga Police Department for their assistance in the investigation."


