 Monday, July 13, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Nearly 3,000 Tennesseans Answered Secretary Of State’s Call To Become Poll Officials

Monday, July 13, 2020

Since the Secretary of State’s office launched a new statewide poll official recruitment campaign in June, thousands of Tennesseans have stepped up to serve in the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election.

“I am encouraged by how many students and young adults have applied to serve as poll officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “A successful election would not be possible without these Tennesseans choosing to serve in their community.”

It’s not too late to apply. Many counties still need more Tennesseans to serve as poll officials.

Poll officials perform many critical tasks at polling sites. This includes greeting and processing voters, answering questions and explaining how to cast a ballot. Poll officials are also responsible for counting absentee by-mail votes.

“For months, county election commissions have been working and planning for a safe and secure election,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “But they can’t put these plans into action without poll officials to be the eyes, ears, hands and feet on the ground at polling sites.”

Poll officials will be provided with personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, gowns and face shields. Poll officials will be required to wear a face covering and receive training on social distancing and other protective measures.

Poll officials are compensated for working during early voting, on Election Day, and attending any required training sessions.

Qualifications to be a poll official:
Be a registered voter if 18 or older
Be at least 16 years old
Not be a candidate or close relative of a candidate
Be able to read and write in the English language

The following government employees can also serve as poll officials:
City, county or metro employees, unless working directly under the supervision of an elected official on the ballot
State of Tennessee employee
Federal employees – consult your Human Resources department to ensure eligibility
Any Tennessee voter is eligible to apply, regardless of political affiliation.

Early voting starts this Friday and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, Aug. 1. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.

For more information and to sign up to become a poll official, visit GoVoteTN.com


July 13, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 13, 2020

Nearly 3,000 Tennesseans Answered Secretary Of State’s Call To Become Poll Officials

July 13, 2020

Walker County Arrest Report For July 6-12


We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Since the Secretary of State’s office launched a new statewide poll official recruitment campaign in June, thousands of Tennesseans have stepped up to serve in the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 6-12: DAVIS LONZA NMN B/M 60 *** OFFICER WEBER SIMPLE ASSAULT GRIFFIN RICHARD NMN B/M 64 *** OFFICER BARKLEY PUBLIC DRUNK COULTER BARBARA ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Nearly 3,000 Tennesseans Answered Secretary Of State’s Call To Become Poll Officials

Since the Secretary of State’s office launched a new statewide poll official recruitment campaign in June, thousands of Tennesseans have stepped up to serve in the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election. “I am encouraged by how many students and young adults have applied to serve as poll officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “A successful election ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayors And Legislators Have Demonstrated Bold Leadership In Mandating Masks

The Honorable Jim Coppinger The Honorable Andy Berke The Honorable members of the Hamilton County, TN legislative delegation: Sen. Todd Gardenhire and Bo Watson; Rep. Mike Carter, Yusuf Hakeem, Patsy Hazelwood, Esther Helton, and Robin Smith Dear Mayors, Senators, and Representatives: Thank you for your bold leadership! As healthcare leaders on the front lines of the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: B.B., Jesus Loves You

Minutes after I learned one of my very earliest friends, B.B. Branton, died early Sunday morning, another friend sent me an email that just fit the moment perfectly. When I was growing up, our back yard butted up against the Brantons' backyard, so B.B. and I were quite sure we started out as playpen partners and were close ever since. Both of our fathers were from Mississippi - ... (click for more)

Sports

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

As the tallest player on the pitch, the Chattanooga Football Club’s towering and burly Ian McGrath rumbled down the pitch with aplomb, an inviting target for a pass five minutes into CFC’s 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. He graciously welcomed a sterling diagonal pass from fullback Richard Dixon, who was a good 20 to 30 yards away from McGrath when he let the pass go. ... (click for more)

Tee Times Announced For 2020 CWGA City Women's Amateur Golf Championship

The 2020 City Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be held on Tuesday at Black Creek Country Club. Listed below are the first round tee times. Hole 1 Name H.I. C.H. TEE 8:00 AM Ryon, Carlene 7.4 6 White-CWGA ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors