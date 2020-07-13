 Monday, July 13, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Officials Report 3,643 More Coronavirus Cases, 25 More Deaths

Monday, July 13, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 120,569 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,643.

There have been 3,026 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 25 more since Sunday.

Hospitalizations are at 13,476 - up 217 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has 53 new cases for a total of 1,8440 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 84 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has added four new cases at 378 and remains at 12 deaths.
Nineteen people have been hospitalized.

Dade County remains at 79 cases and one death. Five have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has one new case for a total of 360 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has 81 cases and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 50 new cases for a total of 1,010, and 44 deaths.

Floyd County (Rome) has 745 cases and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) added 24 cases for a total of 551 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 11,080 cases and 326 deaths. Cobb County has 7,235 cases and has 256 deaths. There are now 8,618 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 182 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 11,691 cases and has 185 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,173 cases and has 156 deaths.

Tennessee Supreme Court Orders Cancellation Of Fall 2020 Bar Examinations

DA Crump Reports Coronavirus Case In Office "Despite Our Best Efforts"

Pair Charged In Business Robbery On Rossville Boulevard


The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of the Uniform Bar Examination in Tennessee scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, citing the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... (click for more)

District Attorney Steve Crump in Cleveland reported a coronavirus case in his office. He said, "Fear is a liar. Don’t believe him. "Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 found its ... (click for more)

Two suspects are in custody after they admitted to robbing a store on Rossville Boulevard. Police responded to a robbery call at Tienda Huehueteco. Officers were told that two hours before, ... (click for more)



Tennessee Supreme Court Orders Cancellation Of Fall 2020 Bar Examinations

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of the Uniform Bar Examination in Tennessee scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, citing the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although stringent public health and safety protocols were planned for the administration of the examination, the Court decided that the in-person Fall Examination could not be safely administered ... (click for more)

DA Crump Reports Coronavirus Case In Office "Despite Our Best Efforts"

District Attorney Steve Crump in Cleveland reported a coronavirus case in his office. He said, "Fear is a liar. Don’t believe him. "Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 found its way into my office last week. Within a week, 8 members of my staff were exposed to the virus. Most were negative. One is now confirmed positive. This staff member was not exposed at work, didn’t ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayors And Legislators Have Demonstrated Bold Leadership In Mandating Masks

The Honorable Jim Coppinger The Honorable Andy Berke The Honorable members of the Hamilton County, TN legislative delegation: Sen. Todd Gardenhire and Bo Watson; Rep. Mike Carter, Yusuf Hakeem, Patsy Hazelwood, Esther Helton, and Robin Smith Dear Mayors, Senators, and Representatives: Thank you for your bold leadership! As healthcare leaders on the front lines of the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: B.B., Jesus Loves You

Minutes after I learned one of my very earliest friends, B.B. Branton, died early Sunday morning, another friend sent me an email that just fit the moment perfectly. When I was growing up, our back yard butted up against the Brantons' backyard, so B.B. and I were quite sure we started out as playpen partners and were close ever since. Both of our fathers were from Mississippi - ... (click for more)

Sports

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

As the tallest player on the pitch, the Chattanooga Football Club’s towering and burly Ian McGrath rumbled down the pitch with aplomb, an inviting target for a pass five minutes into CFC’s 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. He graciously welcomed a sterling diagonal pass from fullback Richard Dixon, who was a good 20 to 30 yards away from McGrath when he let the pass go. ... (click for more)

Dalton State Golf Program Shines On The Amateur Circuit

Members from the Dalton State Men's and Women's Golf teams faired very well in amateur tournaments this past weekend. On the men's side, Ben Rebne, Matthew Cleary, and signee Steve Kibare from Canton posted top 10 finishes in the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club's Highland Course. Rebne, the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the NAIA, finished ... (click for more)


