Georgia Officials Report 3,643 More Coronavirus Cases, 25 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 120,569 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,643.There have been 3,026 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 25 more since Sunday.Hospitalizations are at 13,476 - up 217 since Sunday.Whitfield County has 53 new cases for a total of 1,8440 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 84 have been hospitalized.Walker County has added four new cases at 378 and remains at 12 deaths.Nineteen people have been hospitalized.Dade County remains at 79 cases and one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has one new case for a total of 360 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has 81 cases and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 50 new cases for a total of 1,010, and 44 deaths.Floyd County (Rome) has 745 cases and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added 24 cases for a total of 551 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 11,080 cases and 326 deaths. Cobb County has 7,235 cases and has 256 deaths. There are now 8,618 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 182 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 11,691 cases and has 185 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,173 cases and has 156 deaths.