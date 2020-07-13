Michigan Man, 3 Juveniles Arrested In Sept. 9 Murder Of Darrell Hill On Dahlia Street

A Michigan man, James Terrell Holmes-Hamilton, is in custody in connection with a murder in Chattanooga on Sept. 9. Three juveniles are also charged with felony murder and especially aggravated robbery in the case.

Law enforcement responded to a shooting call and found Darrell Hill suffering from a gunshot wound, which later claimed his life. A few minutes later, police said they found a black Honda Accord located at the NGC Healthcare. The vehicle sustained damage from multiple bullets.

Police said they found two juveniles inside the vehicle, and both were transported to the Police Services Center for an interview. Police said the pair admitted to helping with a robbery of Hill, along with a third juvenile, another suspect, and a man identified as “Nunu.” Police said they used interviews, digital evidence, and video surveillance to find out what happened.

The three juveniles said they drove in a Honda Accord to a business driveway at the entrance of Cromwell Hills. From there, police said one of the juveniles exited the vehicle and got into a maroon Volkswagen, where Nunu and the fifth suspect resided. The Passat then stopped at Camellia Drive to allow one suspect to exit the vehicle.

Police said that juvenile ran up a hill toward two other juveniles and Darrell Hill. The person called “suspect #3” briefly spoke to Hill, and then began shooting at him. Darrell Hill shot back and exited the vehicle.

One suspect said they believed “Nunu” set up Hill to be robbed and shot. Police said one of the juvenile’s cell phones showed a number for “Nunu” and a picture of himself.

“Nunu” was later identified as James Terrell Holmes-Hamilton, 28. Police took Holmes-Hamilton into custody on Friday at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, Mich. He was soon transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

