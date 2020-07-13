 Monday, July 13, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Michigan Man, 3 Juveniles Arrested In Sept. 9 Murder Of Darrell Hill On Dahlia Street

James Terrell Holmes-Hamilton
James Terrell Holmes-Hamilton

A Michigan man, James Terrell Holmes-Hamilton, is in custody in connection with a murder in Chattanooga on Sept. 9. Three juveniles are also charged with felony murder and especially aggravated robbery in the case. 

Law enforcement responded to a shooting call and found Darrell Hill suffering from a gunshot wound, which later claimed his life. A few minutes later, police said they found a black Honda Accord located at the NGC Healthcare. The vehicle sustained damage from multiple bullets.

Police said they found two juveniles inside the vehicle, and both were transported to the Police Services Center for an interview. Police said the pair admitted to helping with a robbery of Hill, along with a third juvenile, another suspect, and a man identified as “Nunu.” Police said they used interviews, digital evidence, and video surveillance to find out what happened.

The three juveniles said they drove in a Honda Accord to a business driveway at the entrance of Cromwell Hills. From there, police said one of the juveniles exited the vehicle and got into a maroon Volkswagen, where Nunu and the fifth suspect resided. The Passat then stopped at Camellia Drive to allow one suspect to exit the vehicle.

Police said that juvenile ran up a hill toward two other juveniles and Darrell Hill. The person called “suspect #3” briefly spoke to Hill, and then began shooting at him. Darrell Hill shot back and exited the vehicle.

One suspect said they believed “Nunu” set up Hill to be robbed and shot. Police said one of the juvenile’s cell phones showed a number for “Nunu” and a picture of himself.

“Nunu” was later identified as James Terrell Holmes-Hamilton, 28. Police took Holmes-Hamilton into custody on Friday at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, Mich. He was soon transported to the Hamilton County Jail. 


Tennessee Supreme Court Orders Cancellation Of Fall 2020 Bar Examinations

DA Crump Reports Coronavirus Case In Office "Despite Our Best Efforts"

Pair Charged In Business Robbery On Rossville Boulevard


The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of the Uniform Bar Examination in Tennessee scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, citing the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... (click for more)

District Attorney Steve Crump in Cleveland reported a coronavirus case in his office. He said, "Fear is a liar. Don’t believe him. "Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 found its ... (click for more)

Two suspects are in custody after they admitted to robbing a store on Rossville Boulevard. Police responded to a robbery call at Tienda Huehueteco. Officers were told that two hours before, ... (click for more)



Tennessee Supreme Court Orders Cancellation Of Fall 2020 Bar Examinations

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of the Uniform Bar Examination in Tennessee scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, citing the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although stringent public health and safety protocols were planned for the administration of the examination, the Court decided that the in-person Fall Examination could not be safely administered ... (click for more)

DA Crump Reports Coronavirus Case In Office "Despite Our Best Efforts"

District Attorney Steve Crump in Cleveland reported a coronavirus case in his office. He said, "Fear is a liar. Don’t believe him. "Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 found its way into my office last week. Within a week, 8 members of my staff were exposed to the virus. Most were negative. One is now confirmed positive. This staff member was not exposed at work, didn’t ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayors And Legislators Have Demonstrated Bold Leadership In Mandating Masks

The Honorable Jim Coppinger The Honorable Andy Berke The Honorable members of the Hamilton County, TN legislative delegation: Sen. Todd Gardenhire and Bo Watson; Rep. Mike Carter, Yusuf Hakeem, Patsy Hazelwood, Esther Helton, and Robin Smith Dear Mayors, Senators, and Representatives: Thank you for your bold leadership! As healthcare leaders on the front lines of the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: B.B., Jesus Loves You

Minutes after I learned one of my very earliest friends, B.B. Branton, died early Sunday morning, another friend sent me an email that just fit the moment perfectly. When I was growing up, our back yard butted up against the Brantons' backyard, so B.B. and I were quite sure we started out as playpen partners and were close ever since. Both of our fathers were from Mississippi - ... (click for more)

Sports

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

As the tallest player on the pitch, the Chattanooga Football Club’s towering and burly Ian McGrath rumbled down the pitch with aplomb, an inviting target for a pass five minutes into CFC’s 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. He graciously welcomed a sterling diagonal pass from fullback Richard Dixon, who was a good 20 to 30 yards away from McGrath when he let the pass go. ... (click for more)

Dalton State Golf Program Shines On The Amateur Circuit

Members from the Dalton State Men's and Women's Golf teams faired very well in amateur tournaments this past weekend. On the men's side, Ben Rebne, Matthew Cleary, and signee Steve Kibare from Canton posted top 10 finishes in the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club's Highland Course. Rebne, the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the NAIA, finished ... (click for more)


