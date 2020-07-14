 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Postponed Until 2021

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
The 2020 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 16-18, has been postponed until Oct. 15-17, 2021, it was announced Tuesday.

"The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival began with the goal of being one of the greatest car events in America, where car lovers and their families could gather and admire the beauty of classic and historic cars," said event founder Byron DeFoor. "The DeFoor Brothers have fought to continue to build momentum through the coronavirus.

"We’ve decided the odds are stacked too deeply against us.
The elements that make our event special can’t be held safely at the level that we owe our attendees and participants. 

"As a result, we have decided to make the difficult but responsible decision to postpone this year's Chattanooga Motorcar Festival until Oct. 15-17, 2021.

"The world is a different place today, and hopefully for only the next few months. We all are looking forward to brighter days where we can move full speed. Please join us next year, That’s the time for the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to #GETINANDGO. 

"We thank all our fans, car collectors, judges, racers and local business owners for their continuing support of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, which benefits neuroscience research. We will do everything in our power to ensure a successful, safe and fun event in 2021."

For additional information on the Festival, go to  www.chattanoogamotorcar.com.

July 14, 2020

Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Walmart Cash Scams

July 14, 2020

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Postponed Until 2021

July 14, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase By 3,394; 28 More Deaths


Dalton Police are seeking a suspect in several Walmart cash scams. The incidents happened on July 6, at the Shugart Road Walmart. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man wearing a surgical mask pulled ... (click for more)

The 2020 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 16-18, has been postponed until Oct. 15-17, 2021, it was announced Tuesday . "The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 123,963 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,394. There have been 3,054 people in the state who have died ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dalton Police Department Seeks Suspect In Walmart Cash Scams

Dalton Police are seeking a suspect in several Walmart cash scams. The incidents happened on July 6, at the Shugart Road Walmart. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man wearing a surgical mask pulled down over his lips walked to the store’s self-checkout area and made a purchase, requesting and receiving $100 cash back from the kiosk. The suspect then walked over to a cashier and ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Postponed Until 2021

The 2020 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 16-18, has been postponed until Oct. 15-17, 2021, it was announced Tuesday . "The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival began with the goal of being one of the greatest car events in America, where car lovers and their families could gather and admire the beauty of classic and historic cars," said event founder ... (click for more)

Opinion

Warren Mackey: Why I Will Be Voting For County Commissioner Discretionary Spending

Because I am taking the lead on the County Commission in reinstating discretionary money, I take it that a Commissioner’s comments in the Chattanoogan.Com on July 13 where he asserts that giving discretionary money is a way of currying favor with voters in the next election was aimed at me. We haven’t had discretionary money for over five years now. In spite of not having the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gracious! It’s A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ... (click for more)

Sports

Limited Number Of Fans To Be Allowed In New Red Wolves Stadium, Mask Optional

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are drawing ever-closer to the start of their season, and perhaps more importantly, the debut of the new CHI Memorial Stadium. CHI Memorial doctor Mark D. Anderson was at Tuesday’s practice, and said he believed having a reduced number of fans at the game should be safe. “I don’t know exactly what the plan is for fans, but a big thing is that being ... (click for more)

Covenant Names Jenny Rohn As Head Softball Coach

After a national search, Covenant College director of athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel announced Jenny Rohn as the next head softball coach at the institution. Rohn becomes the fifth head coach in program history. She comes to Covenant with a wealth of experience at the Division I level after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Harvard. Rohn also made ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors